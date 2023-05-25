KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Why your nutritional needs change as you age

May 25, 2023, 3:25 PM

...

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — As women age, their nutritional needs shift, so adapting their diet is key to keeping their bodies healthy. A Utah State Extension dietician shared some easy snacks to add some nutrients into their diet.

Jenna Dyckman, a dietician and assistant professor at Utah State’s Extension, said as women go through menopause, the hormone estrogen decreases, which means lean body mass can start to decrease and fat mass can increase.

Small changes to your diet, can help.

“Research has shown that increasing your protein intake maintains your lean body mass,” she said.

Dyckman suggests protein-filled snacks like carrots and hummus.

“Many people like to eat raw veggies dip them in ranch, but hummus is a good alternative as its high in protein,” said Dyckman.

She added Greek yogurt for breakfast is a good option, cheese, and adding beans and nuts to your salad.

“Add some good nutrients into your salad and spice it up a little bit,” Dyckman said.

Dyckman said you need about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. An easy way to check and see how much protein the food you are eating has is to check the label.

“It’s important to have a healthy diet, trying to have as many food groups as you can in your meals, and at least two to three food groups in your snacks that helps get the nutrients that you need,” she said.

She said other nutrients that are important to include as women age are calcium, iron and vitamin b especially b12.

“As we age you are at higher risk of chronic diseases, want to maintain muscle strength and decrease risk of breaking bones if we fall,” Dyckman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Positively 50+

(KSL TV)...

Ayanna Likens

Free program helps older adults adjust to aging

Aging can come with some changes and challenges in our health, finances and quality of life, but there is a great resource that helps older adults adjust to some of those changes and thrive.

29 days ago

Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of tra...

Ayanna Likens

If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

It's tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is now a free and local resource to help.

3 months ago

Rose is holding a basket of crochet creations in front of a childrens hospital....

Ayanna Likens

Why staying independent is important to the health and well-being of seniors

Independence is important to the physical and mental well-being of every person, none more so than seniors. Here is some tips and tricks to help give seniors an independent life.

3 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

New class helps seniors improve their balance

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults 65 and older. But they do not have be an inevitable part of aging, which is why the Draper Senior Center is now offering a Tai Chi class.

4 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Volunteers helping homebound seniors feel a little less lonely this holiday season

The most wonderful time of year can also be the loneliest time of year for those that don't have any family close by. But AARP volunteers are helping them feel a little less lonely.

5 months ago

Medicare open enrollment is now open until December 7th and there is help out there if you are look...

Ayanna Likens

Wanting to change your Medicare plan? There’s help out there

Choosing a health care plan can be overwhelming, especially for older Americans who want to be prepared if their health takes a turn.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Why your nutritional needs change as you age