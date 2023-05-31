Volunteers desperately needed for Utah Valley Marathon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Managers for the Utah Valley Marathon said they are short about 250 volunteers.

The event is being held on Saturday, June 3, but bags for the runners need to be stuffed on Thursday, June 1.

Managers are asking for volunteers to take two-hour shifts on Thursday to help stuff bags for the runners that will be distributed on Saturday.

“If there are any groups or organizations that are looking for volunteer opportunities…we would really appreciate the help,” manager AbbyMae Arnall said.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.