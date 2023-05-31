KSL Flood Watch
Utah Pride Festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Downtown SLC

May 31, 2023, 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

Thousands march in June 2021 Rainbow March...

The image was taken at the June 2021 Rainbow March. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Preparations are all set for the 2023 Utah Pride Festival in Salt Lake City.

Events start Wednesday with an interfaith service that was organized by the Utah Pride Interfaith Coalition. It starts at 7 p.m .at First Baptist Church, located at 777 S., 1300 East.

Headline events begin Thursday when the rainbow flag is raised over the Salt Lake City and County Building at 12:30 p.m..

Later in the evening, the red carpet is rolled out for the Utah Pride Live gala event that will feature Monét X Change, Ultra Naté, Dana Goldberg, Brian Justin Crum, and GSP. It will be at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

That’s followed by the Loud and Queer concert at 8 p.m. and features DRAMA, La Roux, Crystal Waters, Vincint, JORDY, and Deborah Cox. The show will be at Washington Library Square at 300 East.

On Saturday Youth Pride funs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at Washington and Library Square at 300 East.

The Utah Drag Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and runs until 3 p.m. at The Exchange, 32 Exchange Place. Celebrity impersonators Lawanda Jackson, Dextaci, Olivia Knowles, Tiffany Bonet, and KC Sunshine are on the bill.

Pride Fest Saturday begins at 1 p.m. and won’t end until midnight, also at Washington and Library Square.

The 33rd Pride Parade snakes through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday morning starting from 10 a.m. until noon.

The final event is Pride Fest Sunday. The program starts at noon and continues until 11 p.m. It’s another event at Washington and Library Square.

Tickets and information for all events can be found here.

