Driver heading to Seattle gets stuck in mud after GPS leads them astray

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office rescued a stranded car at a reservoir after the driver’s GPS led them astray.

The driver was traveling from Las Vegas to Seattle, when the GPS directed the driver to a dirt road at Williams Reservoir, in Idaho.

The driver, who was in a Prius, became stuck in the mud and high-centered on the 609 2 track and required towing out of the area.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted this admonition on Facebook:

“When in doubt with what the GPS is telling you, we suggest you follow the road signs. There should be no dirt/or gravel roads you will need to take from Las Vegas to Seattle.”