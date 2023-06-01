Driver heading to Seattle gets stuck in mud after GPS leads them astray

KSL Flood Watch
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office rescued a stranded car at a reservoir after the driver’s GPS led them astray.
The driver was traveling from Las Vegas to Seattle, when the GPS directed the driver to a dirt road at Williams Reservoir, in Idaho.
The driver, who was in a Prius, became stuck in the mud and high-centered on the 609 2 track and required towing out of the area.
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted this admonition on Facebook:
“When in doubt with what the GPS is telling you, we suggest you follow the road signs. There should be no dirt/or gravel roads you will need to take from Las Vegas to Seattle.”

Eliza Pace

One person injured in stabbing, one person in custody

SALT LAKE CITY —  One person was stabbed near Redwood Road and 1700 South. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim is in critical condition and the suspect is in custody.

19 hours ago

Ladd Egan

High runoff is both good and bad news for algal blooms on Utah Lake

In recent years, algal blooms started to develop on Utah Lake around mid-June. This year, Bonner said the blooms could be delayed if the water level stays high and cold.

19 hours ago

Alex Cabrero

Utah’s ski resorts report record-breaking season

Utah's ski resorts continue to celebrate an extraordinary winter season.

19 hours ago

Mike Anderson

The downside to the record snow and runoff water: Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are likely to be a big problem this summer, thanks to all of that much-needed water we now have.

19 hours ago

Larry D. Curtis

Darrell Brown to retire as Bonneville president, Tanya Vea will helm company

SALT LAKE CITY — President of Bonneville International Corporation, Darrell Brown, announced his retirement Thursday, scheduled beginning in August 2023. Tanya Vea will be Bonneville's new President and Chief Operating officer starting Aug. 1. Brown started as president of Bonneville in December of 2013.

19 hours ago

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Davis District pulls Bible from elementaries, junior highs ‘due to vulgarity or violence’

The Bible has been removed from all elementary and middle school libraries throughout the Davis School District after someone challenged its contents.

19 hours ago

