Driver heading to Seattle gets stuck in mud after GPS leads them astray
Jun 1, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was stabbed near Redwood Road and 1700 South. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim is in critical condition and the suspect is in custody. On the scene of a stabbing right off Redwood Rd, behind a building. Police say 1 person is in critical condition. […]
19 hours ago
In recent years, algal blooms started to develop on Utah Lake around mid-June. This year, Bonner said the blooms could be delayed if the water level stays high and cold.
19 hours ago
Utah's ski resorts continue to celebrate an extraordinary winter season.
19 hours ago
Mosquitoes are likely to be a big problem this summer, thanks to all of that much-needed water we now have.
19 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY — President of Bonneville International Corporation, Darrell Brown, announced his retirement Thursday, scheduled beginning in August 2023. Tanya Vea will be Bonneville’s new President and Chief Operating officer starting Aug. 1. Brown started as president of Bonneville in December of 2013. During his tenure helming the broadcast company, it acquired four stations […]
19 hours ago
The Bible has been removed from all elementary and middle school libraries throughout the Davis School District after someone challenged its contents.
19 hours ago
