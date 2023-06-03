Houseboats catch fire in Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Utah — Terrifying video from Lake Powell shows multiple houseboats up in flames.

Witnesses said the four boats caught four boats caught fire at the Wahweap Marina today.

Park Rangers with the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area would not confirm the fire — promising a full report on Monday.

One witness told KSL TV they believe the fire started on an unoccupied boat and spread to three others – but that thankfully no one was hurt.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.