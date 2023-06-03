KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police rescue unconscious girl from submerged car in Utah reservoir

Jun 3, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

From the air, Settlement Canyon Reservoir...

FILE — Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele County, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah  — Police shot out a window and pulled an unconscious 12-year-old girl out of a submerged car in a Utah reservoir Saturday. A woman and boy had escaped from the vehicle that rolled into Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele County before police arrived.

The two officers were nearby and responded when the emergency call came in at approximately 2 p.m., according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with Tooele City Police Department.

Bently said the officers tried to get the doors open but were unable to, presumably from water pressure on the submerged car. Officers shot out a window and were able to get the girl out of the car, though she was unconscious and not brething.

Officers performed CPR and were successful at getting her breathing again.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital and seemed stable, although her specific condition is not known.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses. KSL TV spoke with one man who said he assisted officers but that is not confirmed by police.

The officers have not been identified nor have the victims.

Police initially reported that officers helped all three people out of the car. That information has been updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Benjamin Wadman)...

Josh Ellis

Severe thunderstorm drops quarter-sized hail, torrential rain across Salt Lake Valley

A severe thunderstorm brought quarter-sized hail, gusty winds and torrential rain to most of Salt Lake County Saturday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Photo of Nile Thacker, a tiny tim's toymaker killed in a crash earlier this year....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Toymaker killed by alleged DUI driver remembered as family waits for justice

Nile Thacker's family is sharing an important message as they remember Tiny Tim's biggest volunteer who was killed in a crash.

19 hours ago

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to an abandoned building that was on fire at 220 S. 20...

Logan Stefanich

Fire at abandoned building forces evacuation of apartments in Salt Lake

An fire in an abandoned apartment building forced the evacuation of an adjacent apartment building late Friday night.

19 hours ago

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls during the hei...

Cimaron Neugebauer

‘Stay away’: Utah County officials urge caution around avalanche debris at Bridal Veil Falls

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls, where avalanche debris hides a raging river.

2 days ago

Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exer...

Alex Cabrero

Wildland firefighters prepare, train for upcoming wildfire season

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state.

2 days ago

Courtesy: Tami Watts...

Eliza Pace

Houseboats catch fire in Lake Powell

Terrifying video from Lake Powell shows multiple houseboats up in flames.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Police rescue unconscious girl from submerged car in Utah reservoir