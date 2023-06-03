Police rescue unconscious girl from submerged car in Utah reservoir

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police shot out a window and pulled an unconscious 12-year-old girl out of a submerged car in a Utah reservoir Saturday. A woman and boy had escaped from the vehicle that rolled into Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele County before police arrived.

The two officers were nearby and responded when the emergency call came in at approximately 2 p.m., according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with Tooele City Police Department.

Bently said the officers tried to get the doors open but were unable to, presumably from water pressure on the submerged car. Officers shot out a window and were able to get the girl out of the car, though she was unconscious and not brething.

Officers performed CPR and were successful at getting her breathing again.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital and seemed stable, although her specific condition is not known.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses. KSL TV spoke with one man who said he assisted officers but that is not confirmed by police.

The officers have not been identified nor have the victims.

Police initially reported that officers helped all three people out of the car. That information has been updated.