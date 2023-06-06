GUN VIOLENCE
1 shot, injured by motorcyclist in possible road rage incident on I-15, troopers say
Jun 5, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm
(KSL TV)
LAYTON, Utah — Police are searching for a motorcyclist who shot at a vehicle, injuring an occupant, on I-15 in Layton Monday afternoon.
Witnesses on northbound I-15 in the Layton Hills Mall area said they saw a rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle pull out a firearm and shoot at a silver car, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. and was a possible road-rage situation, Roden said.
Around 6 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol located a victim from the silver car, who is suffering from a gunshot wound. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
Troopers, as of Monday evening, had not located the motorcycle or its rider, Roden said.