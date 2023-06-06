KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

5 suspects arrested in the Florida shooting on Hollywood Beach that injured 9

Jun 5, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 9:49 pm

Five suspects in the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling...

5 suspects have now been arrested in the Florida shooting along Hollywood Beach, pictured on May 29 that injured 9. (Mike Stocker/AP/FILE)

(Mike Stocker/AP/FILE)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —Five suspects in the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling Hollywood Beach Broadwalk are now in custody, police announced Monday.

The shooting last week began as a fight between two groups that ended with gunfire, wounding innocent bystanders on the crowded boardwalk, including a 1-year-old child, according to Hollywood police.

Two people under the age of 18 are among the suspects arrested in the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were all charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, according to a police.

The three new arrests come in addition to two others who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The May 29 shooting sent people running down a crowded palm-tree lined walkway that straddles the beach. Video of the incident showed people jumping into the nearby sand as officers responded to the scene.

Witnesses told officers that two large groups of people had gotten into an argument, and one group opened fire on the other, according to a police affidavit.

9 people injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting

The document states several people from one group “produced firearms and began firing indiscriminately not only at group 2, but as well as in the direction of the innocent bystanders who were subsequently caught in the crossfire.”

Two of the people who were wounded were part of one of the groups, including one person who was shot several times in the torso and the other in the right calf, the affidavit said.

The seven other victims who were injured in the violence were innocent bystanders, authorities said in the affidavit.

As of Monday, eight of the nine injured victims have been released from the hospital. One person remains hospitalized in stable condition, Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said in a news conference.

Officers who responded to the scene detained multiple people after the shooting, which led to the arrest of two men on weapons charges, police said. But the search continued for others involved.

In the hours that followed, police obtained surveillance video that captured the altercation and authorities released photos of another three suspects to ask for the public’s help identifying them. Police received tips from the public and all three were detained by Monday.

“Nobody wins when crime takes place in any community in the United States, or, of course, here in the city of Hollywood,” Mayor Josh Levy said in a press conference a week after the shooting, praising the police department’s work at identifying and arresting the suspects.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

4 men arrested for pointing rifle barrel out car window on SR-189, police say

Four men were arrested for allegedly pointing the barrel of an AR-15 at cars while driving under the influence Sunday.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

1 shot, injured by motorcyclist in possible road rage incident on I-15, troopers say

Police are searching for a person who shot at a vehicle, injuring one person, while riding a motorcycle on I-15 Monday afternoon.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown speaking about the weekend shootings. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Salt Lake police to increase presence in Market Street area following violent weekend

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says he will again increase patrols in the area of 60 W. Market Street following four incidents of gun violence over the weekend.

1 day ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

Police searching for suspect after one hurt in SLC shooting

One person was shot and injured near 300 S. Main Street early Monday morning, and police say the shooter remains at large.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago when gunfire erupts amid remembrance for man killed in car crash

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in Chicago during a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash, police said.

2 days ago

FILE...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Cache County woman arrested, accused of firing shots at man after argument

A Cache County woman was arrested for investigation of attempted murder after police say she fired a gun at a man after a domestic dispute.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

5 suspects arrested in the Florida shooting on Hollywood Beach that injured 9