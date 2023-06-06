BREAKING: Ogden police officer shot, hospitalized

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden police officer has been shot, multiple sources have told KSL TV.

The officer has been rushed for medical care but sources say he is alive.

There is a large police response in the area of Washington Boulevard and 2nd Street in the area of Ogden-Weber Technical College. The college confirmed that police ordered people there to shelter in place at approximately 3:40 p.m. and lifted that order at 4:30 p.m.

The incident with police was near but not on campus, sources said. It is believed no students were involved. A spokesman from the school wasn’t clear what the police activity was about but confirmed the shelter in place.

Evening classes were planned to continue as scheduled but students were asked to use the Monroe Boulevard or North Street entrances and not the one on Washington Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.