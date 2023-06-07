KSL Flood Watch
Utah woman killed, man injured in rollover Idaho crash

Jun 7, 2023, 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:35 am

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A 39-year-old woman from Vineyard, Utah, was killed in a rollover crash in Idaho on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police said a 47-year-old man from Orem, Utah, was driving a Mercedes sedan on Trail Creek Road with the woman in the passenger seat. At approximately 7:13 p.m., the car went off the right shoulder, overcorrected and went down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled.

The crash happened near Antelope Circle Road, approximately 5 miles northeast of Ketchum, Idaho. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

Both people were wearing seat belts and Idaho State Police have not identified the woman.

Wednesday's Child Junior...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Junior needs a family to guide him after high school

At Elite Performance Gym in Sandy, 18-year-old Junior listened intently to every direction given by owner Jeremy Horn.

15 hours ago

Farmington Bay...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Kim Bojórquez, Axios

How Utah’s record snowpack is impacting the Great Salt Lake’s shorebirds

Janice Gardner vividly remembers what it was like to venture out into the Great Salt Lake's vast wetlands as she and multiple groups of volunteers began counting shorebirds as part of the first extensive shorebird count in the area since 1995.

15 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises gym members with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for Casey Scott to give away some free gas cards! Today, he was outside EOS Fitness in Bountiful.

15 hours ago

salvaged engagement ring...

Andrew Adams

Finding engagement ring in ashes of total loss gives hope to Utah couple

A Utah couple expressed gratitude and relief Monday after uncovering an engagement ring in the burned-out remains of their stolen trailer.

15 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Karah Brackin and Josh Ellis

Broken water main floods Salt Lake City street

Crews have closed 300 East between 800 and 900 South due to a water main break.

15 hours ago

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting say police were in their backyard when gunfire eru...

Debbie Worthen

Bystanders recall tense moments of fatal Ogden officer-involved shooting

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting recall police in their backyard when gunfire erupted on Tuesday afternoon. 

2 days ago

