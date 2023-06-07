Utah woman killed, man injured in rollover Idaho crash

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A 39-year-old woman from Vineyard, Utah, was killed in a rollover crash in Idaho on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police said a 47-year-old man from Orem, Utah, was driving a Mercedes sedan on Trail Creek Road with the woman in the passenger seat. At approximately 7:13 p.m., the car went off the right shoulder, overcorrected and went down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled.

The crash happened near Antelope Circle Road, approximately 5 miles northeast of Ketchum, Idaho. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

Both people were wearing seat belts and Idaho State Police have not identified the woman.