UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Construction underway to repair washed out Nebo Loop

Jun 7, 2023, 6:40 PM

KSLTV.com

PAYSON, Utah — Construction is underway to repair a section of the Nebo Loop after it washed away last month thanks to a waterfall that formed down the mountainside.

It could be at least a couple of weeks before construction is done to repair the road near the Grotto Falls Trailhead. It reaches all the way to the Nephi side.

The scenes we’re used to enjoying in the spring can quickly be replaced by something a little less tranquil.

Visitor Isaac Miller said, “It’s unfortunate. It’s beautiful, super beautiful right now, this time of year.”

The scenic byway is now replaced with a construction zone and a roadblock.

“Usually when we come up here there’s usually water that’s running across the road, but it’s never been like washed out,” visitor Julia Daley said.

Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out

Julia Daley and Addie Evans have been here many times, but they were stopped on their way to the Grotto Falls Wednesday. The washout closed off access. It also stopped people on their way to the many campgrounds and hikes in the area.

“Just drive out, enjoy the scenery,” Jared Sims said as he was turned away. “I don’t even know how far this goes. We kind of just drive until we get a spot and then just head back down. So, I guess this is our spot today,” he laughed.

The plan is to put a 48-inch pipe in there so that the water can flow underneath and hopefully they won’t have this problem again. But for now, this road is completely closed to vehicles, bicycles, and foot traffic, so don’t try to go up there.

