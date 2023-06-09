WORLD NEWS
Child victims of stabbing attack in France in critical but stable condition, president visits
Jun 9, 2023, 6:10 AM
(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Jun 9, 2023, 6:10 AM
(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps.
1 day ago
“The Little Mermaid” has bombed with moviegoers in China and South Korea amid racist critiques in some quarters over the casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as main character Ariel.
3 days ago
The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.
3 days ago
World War II veterans and visitors are commemorating D-Day on the beaches of Normandy to honor those who fought for freedom.
3 days ago
An international team of astrophysicists has discovered hundreds of mysterious structures in the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
4 days ago
A soccer fan died on Saturday after falling from a stand during a match at River Plate’s Mas Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the club announced.
5 days ago
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.