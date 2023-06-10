County vouncil approves $9 million for lap pool in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – A major expansion project is coming to the South Jordan Fitness and Aquatics Center. It is welcome news to local swimmers who have been advocating for the expansion since the Marv Jensen Recreation center closed in 2019.

Caleb Scott, captain for the Bingham High School swim team, has only ever practiced at a facility in Kearns. He and his teammates would make the commute twice a day for practices, waking up as early at 4:30 a.m.

“It’s a really long drive. I probably spend like an hour and a half every day driving to Kearns,” Scott said. “Waking up that early, yeah, I’m exhausted all the time.”

That will all change for the 2014-2025 season. The Salt Lake County Council unanimously voted to allocate funding for a long-awaited lap lane expansion project. The $9 million dollar addition includes seven lap lanes, bleachers, and a timing system, for swim clubs, seniors and teams to enjoy.

“South Jordan City contributed, the Jordan School District contributed an unprecedented amount, and the county contributed,” said Dave Alvord, Salt Lake County Councilmember. “This is such a win for South Jordan and really for the whole region, the whole county.”

A long-awaited project the Bingham High Swim team is excited to see his future teammates enjoy.

“They are not going to have to go through what we did. I think it’s going to be a lot easier for them to commute so I’m very excited for the future,” Caleb Scott said.