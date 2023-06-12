Who’s in 2nd District race? Becky Edwards, Greg Hughes among those filing to replace Stewart

SALT LAKE CITY — The race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart is beginning to heat up, with the filing deadline for candidates less than a week away.

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former state Rep. Becky Edwards have both officially filed paperwork to run and are among the most well-known candidates.

Stewart announced his planned resignation in late May, citing ongoing health issues his wife is facing.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special election to replace Stewart in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District:

The candidates:

Becky Edwards , former state legislator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, former state legislator, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Greg Hughes , former Utah House Speaker, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, former Utah House Speaker, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Jordan Hess , Utah GOP vice chair, Republican. Told KSL NewsRadio he “intends to file.”

, Utah GOP vice chair, Republican. Told KSL NewsRadio he “intends to file.” Tyrone Jensen , political commentary content creator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, political commentary content creator, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Bruce Hough , Republican National Committeeman. Filed election paperwork.

, Republican National Committeeman. Filed election paperwork. Henry Christian Eyring, accounting professor at Duke University, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

accounting professor at Duke University, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Kathleen Riebe , state senator, Democrat. Told KSL NewsRadio that she will run.

, state senator, Democrat. Told KSL NewsRadio that she will run. January Walker, ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Filed election paperwork.

Several other potential candidates have yet to confirm their candidacy. For a list of potential candidates who are considering running, click here.

Key dates:

Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that he and the Legislature intend on pushing Utah’s municipal elections several weeks later than planned so the state can also hold a special election to fill Stewart’s seat on the same days.

June 14 at 5 p.m.: Filing deadline for candidates

Filing deadline for candidates Sept. 5: Special and municipal primary elections

Special and municipal primary elections Sept. 15: Stewart’s official resignation date

Stewart’s official resignation date Nov. 21: Special and municipal general election