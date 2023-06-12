KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH ELECTIONS

Who’s in 2nd District race? Becky Edwards, Greg Hughes among those filing to replace Stewart

Jun 12, 2023, 3:13 PM

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, ...

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Stewart is resigning from his seat in the narrowly divided U.S. House of Representatives. He said in a statement on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that he had decided to retire due to his wife's health. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart is beginning to heat up, with the filing deadline for candidates less than a week away.

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former state Rep. Becky Edwards have both officially filed paperwork to run and are among the most well-known candidates.

Stewart announced his planned resignation in late May, citing ongoing health issues his wife is facing.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special election to replace Stewart in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District:

The candidates:

  • Becky Edwards, former state legislator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.
  • Greg Hughes, former Utah House Speaker, Republican. Filed election paperwork.
  • Jordan Hess, Utah GOP vice chair, Republican. Told KSL NewsRadio he “intends to file.”
  • Tyrone Jensen, political commentary content creator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.
  • Bruce Hough, Republican National Committeeman. Filed election paperwork.
  • Henry Christian Eyring, accounting professor at Duke University, Republican. Filed election paperwork.
  • Kathleen Riebe, state senator, Democrat. Told KSL NewsRadio that she will run.
  • January Walker, ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Filed election paperwork.

Several other potential candidates have yet to confirm their candidacy. For a list of potential candidates who are considering running, click here.

Key dates:

Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that he and the Legislature intend on pushing Utah’s municipal elections several weeks later than planned so the state can also hold a special election to fill Stewart’s seat on the same days.

  • June 14 at 5 p.m.: Filing deadline for candidates
  • Sept. 5: Special and municipal primary elections
  • Sept. 15: Stewart’s official resignation date
  • Nov. 21: Special and municipal general election

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Elections

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discu...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Chris Stewart’s Vacant Seat, MLB Stadium, Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discuss the process of filling Chris Stewart's congress seat after stepping down, Salt Lake's Mayor Mendenhall about the potential of a Major League Baseball stadium in the city, and Kirsten Hoschouer from the UDOT about the 100 Deadliest days.

9 days ago

Riverton Trent Staggs announced his campaign against Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday. (Mayor T...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces bid to unseat Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced plans to challenge Utah Sen. Mitt Romney during the 2024 Republican primary.

21 days ago

A worker carries a bin of ballots to a rolling cart as election workers process ballots at the Salt...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Do election workers need extra protection in today’s political climate?

Utah has had 20 new county clerks take office since 2020, and lawmakers are considering additional protections to help prevent turnover among election workers.

24 days ago

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more...

Shelby Lofton

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more money during emergency situations.

8 months ago

FILE: Independent candidate Evan McMullin (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

By Devan Cole, CNN

Utah Democrats back independent as US Senate candidate

The Utah Democratic Party on Saturday threw its support behind the independent candidacy of former presidential contender Evan McMullin to take on GOP Sen. Mike Lee.

1 year ago

FILE PHOTO -- Virginia residents vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on November 02, 2021 ...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Davis County offers election security town hall and tour

FARMINGTON, Utah — With the Utah Legislature addressing voter confidence, and with far too little voter fraud discovered to make a difference in the 2020 election, Davis County officials are continuing efforts to be transparent in its election process. The county is holding a series of election integrity events, including one Wednesday night, to provide […]

1 year ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Who’s in 2nd District race? Becky Edwards, Greg Hughes among those filing to replace Stewart