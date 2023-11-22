On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Election Day 2023
Weather Watch: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

Republican Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election to replace US Rep. Chris Stewart

Nov 21, 2023, 8:45 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS AND KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Celeste Maloy has won a Utah special election to replace her former boss, U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, in a race that will put a woman back among Utah’s five-member congressional delegation for the first time since 2019.

She beat state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, who as minority whip is the Utah Senate’s second-ranking Democrat.

Stewart resigned in September after 10 years in Congress because his wife is ill.

Maloy was Stewart’s chief legal counsel. She had Stewart’s endorsement and that of former Utah U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, and was favored to win in the reliably Republican 2nd District, which sprawls from Salt Lake City to the state’s western and southern edges.

Maloy will be only the fifth woman in history to represent Utah in the U.S. House. The most recent was Mia Love, who served from 2015-2019 and was the state’s first Black congresswoman. Utah has never had a woman in the U.S. Senate.

She was emotional as she addressed the crowd after hearing she was declared the winner. Her speech was heartfelt, and she choked up expressing her gratitude for her family and her supporters.

“My grandma told me to think about it before I ran because she said if you run, you’re gonna win, so think about whether you really want to be in Congress,” she said. “I have strong women in my life who I think deserve as much as the credit in this as I do.”

A southern Nevada native and current resident of southwestern Utah, Maloy campaigned on improving security on the U.S.-Mexico border, reining in what she calls “out of control” federal spending, protecting religious freedom and putting Utah more in control of natural resources on its federal lands.

She highlighted her experience working for Stewart in an Oct. 26 debate with Riebe.

“I’ve been working for this district. I’ve been solving issues that people in this district have called their congressman about and asked for help,” Maloy said in the debate. “Congress is struggling right now. Things aren’t going smoothly and we really need somebody to get into this state who knows how Congress works.”

She will join Utah’s three other Republican U.S. House members. The state’s two U.S. senators are also Republican.

Maloy dominated Riebe in fundraising, bringing in almost $600,000 and spending more than three-quarters of that over the seven months leading up to the election. Riebe brought in half that amount and spent about 90%, according to candidate reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Kathleen Riebe, released the following statement Tuesday evening.

The voters of the Second District have made their decision. I just spoke to Representative-elect Maloy and wished her the best. I look forward to her advocacy on behalf of our state at the national level, and the pressing issues of water, affordable housing, and sustainable growth that face all Utahns.

A six-term congressman and U.S. Air Force veteran, Stewart set off a Republican scramble to fill his seat after his announcement in May he was resigning. At a Republican convention in June, Maloy was the top vote-getter among more than 10 candidates seeking the job.

Maloy went on to ride a wave of rural support and win a three-way Republican special primary Sept. 5, beating former state Rep. Becky Edwards and businessperson Bruce Hough.

“I’m really really grateful to be here. I know this is a really rare opportunity. Not very many people ever get to run for Congress and even fewer of them ever win and get to have a party like this,” Maloy said on Tuesday, after the race was called. “I don’t take it lightly, I take it very seriously.”

The primary was a rare gauge this year of how Republican voters feel about a string of indictments against Donald Trump. Maloy, a Trump supporter, beat Edwards, a critic of the former president.

Maloy received congratulations from more of her colleagues and rivals from all over the state.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, issued the following statement Tuesday night on Maloy’s victory:

As the Dean of Utah’s House delegation, I am pleased to welcome Congresswoman-elect Celeste Maloy to Congress. Celeste brings a huge amount of knowledge to fight for our rural communities and ensure we continue to push back against federal overreach. I look forward to her taking the oath of office and getting to work for Utahns.

The Salt Lake County Democratic Party released a statement as well:

Congratulations to the many candidates who’ve been elected to public office tonight! While we are disappointed in the outcome of the Special Election to replace Rep. Chris Stewart, we are extremely proud of the work Sen. Riebe put into the race.

Debbie Worthen contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Congressional District 2

Pictured in this composite photo, Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy,...

Mary Culbertson

Maloy defeats Reibe for 2nd Congressional District seat in Utah

Election information for Utah

13 hours ago

A Salt Lake County General Election ballot with the special election date of Nov. 21, 2023. (KSL TV...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Election Day pushed back two weeks due to CD2 special election

While Nov. 7 is election day for the rest of the county, Utahns have to wait a bit longer to start voting due to the special election.

14 days ago

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy speaks during the Utah Republican Party’s...

MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

AP: Rep. Chris Stewart’s ex-staffer Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election primary to replace him

A former congressional staffer has won the Republican primary in a special election to fill a soon-to-be vacated congressional seat in Utah. Celeste Maloy defeated two others to get the GOP nod to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart.

3 months ago

...

Mary Culbertson

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

Preliminary results for the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart began on Tuesday evening.

3 months ago

Former state lawmaker and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks during a Republican prima...

Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Utah special election primary offers glimpse into Republican voters’ thoughts on Trump indictments

A three-way special congressional primary in Utah will offer a rare glimpse into how Republican voters are thinking this year about the federal indictments against former President Donald Trump.

3 months ago

Mail in ballots being counted by volunteers. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Voting begins for Rep. Stewart’s replacement

Voting is underway in Utah's Second Congressional District, where voters will decide who finishes out Rep. Chris Stewart's term.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Republican Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election to replace US Rep. Chris Stewart