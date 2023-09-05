On The Site:
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

Voting begins for Rep. Stewart’s replacement

Sep 5, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm

Mail in ballots being counted by volunteers. (KSL TV)

Mail in ballots being counted by volunteers. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Voting is underway in Utah’s Second Congressional District, where voters will decide who finishes out Rep. Chris Stewart’s term.

On the local, municipal level, many cities across the state are also holding their elections. So far, election leaders tell us the majority of voter turnout is focused on the CD2 race.

“As of yesterday, it was 25.4 %turnout in CD2, which is, you know, pretty low,” said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

On Tuesday morning, Henderson visited volunteers at Eagle Mountain’s City Hall. She and other volunteers expect more activity as the day goes on.

“Right after, like dinner, when people get off work, we usually get a few more people,” said Lynette Story, a poll manager in Eagle Mountain’s City Hall.

Story said she has been working for about 18 elections. Now, her son, Logan, comes along to help.

“So, this is my third election that I’ve worked,” Logan said. “It’s awesome being around here with her and just kind of learning a little bit more about what’s going on in my community.”

Poll puts Edwards in the lead for special election; but nearly half of GOP voters undecided

Henderson said Tuesday’s elections are unique in multiple ways. One thing is having an election right off of Labor Day Weekend, and the second, for this election only, so long as the ballot is postmarked by Tuesday, the vote can still be counted.

“We’re hoping that having a special congressional election actually helps people, you know, remember that it’s an election year, and they need to get out and vote today,” Henderson said.

In a time when community leaders want to see more votes come in, both for municipal and congressional, Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said every vote matters.

“These are the people that are gonna decide how many officers we have in our cities, how many firemen, you know, where to put those local tax dollars into parks — into fixing our roads,” Chapman said.

And there is a message for younger voters and volunteers as mid-term elections begin.

“If you want a change, Make it happen. Just kind of make your voice be heard,” said Logan.

