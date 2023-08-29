Poll puts Edwards in the lead for special election; but nearly half of GOP voters undecided

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent poll previews who might win Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat as the special election ends on Sept. 5.

On Sunday, Deseret News released the results of a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll asking 2nd Congressional District Republicans who they would vote for at the time of the survey.

According to the poll, nearly 32% of Republicans would vote for Becky Edwards. The other two candidates, Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy, trailed behind, with Hough having 11% of GOP voters and 9% of voters going for Maloy.

However, according to the poll, there is plenty of ground for Hough and Maloy to gain ground, with 47% of voters being undecided.

According to the poll, 43% of self-described moderate Republicans said they would vote for Edwards, with 4% saying they would vote for Hough and 1% for Maloy. The remaining 52% are undecided.

According to Deseret News, the poll was conducted by Dan Jones & Associates, who polled 471 registered 2nd District Republican voters from Aug. 7-14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points.

During this time, Maloy and Hough participated in 10 debates from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15. Edwards declined to attend those debates, opting to hold her own outreach events.

Mail-in ballots were sent to 2nd District voters on Aug. 15, a day after the poll was completed, showing a snapshot of what’s to come in the race.