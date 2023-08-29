On The Site:
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

Poll puts Edwards in the lead for special election; but nearly half of GOP voters undecided

Aug 29, 2023, 2:42 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Becky Edwards speaks with delegates during the Utah Repub...

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Becky Edwards speaks with delegates during the Utah Republican Party’s special election at Delta High School in Delta on June 24, 2023. (Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

(Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent poll previews who might win Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat as the special election ends on Sept. 5.

On Sunday, Deseret News released the results of a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll asking 2nd Congressional District Republicans who they would vote for at the time of the survey.

According to the poll, nearly 32% of Republicans would vote for Becky Edwards. The other two candidates, Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy, trailed behind, with Hough having 11% of GOP voters and 9% of voters going for Maloy.

However, according to the poll, there is plenty of ground for Hough and Maloy to gain ground, with 47% of voters being undecided.

Rep. Chris Stewart set to resign from Congress in September

According to the poll, 43% of self-described moderate Republicans said they would vote for Edwards, with 4% saying they would vote for Hough and 1% for Maloy. The remaining 52% are undecided.

According to Deseret News, the poll was conducted by Dan Jones & Associates, who polled 471 registered 2nd District Republican voters from Aug. 7-14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points.

During this time, Maloy and Hough participated in 10 debates from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15. Edwards declined to attend those debates, opting to hold her own outreach events.

Mail-in ballots were sent to 2nd District voters on Aug. 15, a day after the poll was completed, showing a snapshot of what’s to come in the race.

