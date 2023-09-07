On The Site:
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

AP: Rep. Chris Stewart’s ex-staffer Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election primary to replace him

Sep 6, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy speaks during the Utah Republican Party’s...

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy speaks during the Utah Republican Party’s special election at Delta High School in Delta on June 24, 2023. (Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

(Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MEAD GRUVER ASSOCIATED PRESS


A former staffer for Utah Rep. Chris Stewart won a three-way Republican primary in a special election to succeed him after he resigns from office.

Celeste Maloy defeated former state Rep. Becky Edwards and businessperson Bruce Hough. She will be the favorite when she faces Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Riebe in the special general election Nov. 21 in the reliably Republican district.

Maloy was chief legal counsel for Stewart, a Republican, who after 10 years in Congress is resigning Sept. 15 because his wife is ill. The district covers northern Salt Lake City and much of western and southern Utah.

Maloy had the endorsement of Stewart and former Utah U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop. Republicans nominated Maloy at their convention in June despite questions about her eligibility because she hadn’t voted in recent elections while living in Virginia.

The three-way primary was a rare gauge this year of how Republican voters are responding to former President Donald Trump’s indictments for allegedly working to overturn the 2020 election and for allegedly mishandling classified information after he left office.

While all three GOP candidates campaigned on traditional small government, pro-business platforms, Edwards stood out after running on an anti-Trump platform in a Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022. Maloy and Hough criticized the indictment as politically driven.

Maloy, who has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Southern Utah University and once worked as a U.S. Department of Agriculture soil conservationist, credited her campaign’s focus on rural areas.

“I did debates in the rural counties. I showed up and held events in the rural counties,” Maloy said in an interview Wednesday. “We decided early on that our strategy was going to be to win the rural counties, and then get as much as we could in the more urban counties.”

Her message against “government overreach” resonated with rural voters, she said.

After Edwards’ early lead evaporated Tuesday night, she briefly thanked supporters before wrapping up an election night party in Salt Lake City. As they chanted “Becky, Becky,” Edwards said she felt optimistic but would have to wait for more vote counting.

Hough, a committee member for the Republican National Committee for over a decade, trailed by a wide margin. He is the father of “Dancing With The Stars” veterans Julianne and Derek Hough.

Stewart, a six-term Republican and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, set off a scramble to fill his seat when he announced in May that he would resigning because of his wife’s illness. He plans to step down Sept. 15.

