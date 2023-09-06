Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Preliminary results show candidate Becky Edwards holds a strong lead over the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart.

At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Edwards is leading over Celeste Maloy and Bruce R. Hough by a large margin. With nearly 18,000 votes in her favor, Edwards celebrates at a watch party and on Twitter.

First results in at the Becky Watch Party! 52% in the first results drop from the lieutenant governor’s office! pic.twitter.com/Zq0dsmLugT — Becky Edwards (@beckyforutah) September 6, 2023

This is a developing story and KSL will continue coverage until final results are in.