On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

Sep 5, 2023, 8:42 PM | Updated: 8:49 pm

Preliminary results were taken from the Congressional District 2 at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday evening. R...

Preliminary results were taken from the Congressional District 2 at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Results are still developing and the numbers reflected are not finalized election results. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UtahPreliminary results show candidate Becky Edwards holds a strong lead over the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart.

At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Edwards is leading over Celeste Maloy and Bruce R. Hough by a large margin. With nearly 18,000 votes in her favor, Edwards celebrates at a watch party and on Twitter.

This is a developing story and KSL will continue coverage until final results are in. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Congressional District 2

Former state lawmaker and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks during a Republican prima...

Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Utah special election primary offers glimpse into Republican voters’ thoughts on Trump indictments

A three-way special congressional primary in Utah will offer a rare glimpse into how Republican voters are thinking this year about the federal indictments against former President Donald Trump.

21 hours ago

Mail in ballots being counted by volunteers. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Voting begins for Rep. Stewart’s replacement

Voting is underway in Utah's Second Congressional District, where voters will decide who finishes out Rep. Chris Stewart's term.

21 hours ago

FILE - Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy shake hands before the start of a 2nd Congressional District R...

Robert Yoon, Associated Press

What to expect in Utah’s special congressional primary

Three candidates will compete in a special primary election in Utah for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart.

4 days ago

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Becky Edwards speaks with delegates during the Utah Repub...

Michael Houck

Poll puts Edwards in the lead for special election; but nearly half of GOP voters undecided

A recent poll shows a snapshot of who might win over Rep. Chris Stewart's seat as the special election ends on Sept. 5.

8 days ago

A man and woman face each other and talk...

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Republican anger over the U.S. Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a special election debate on Friday in suburban Salt Lake City.

1 month ago

A man and woman face each other and talk...

LINDSAY AERTS, KSLNewsRadio

10 debates in 10 counties planned by some candidates in 2nd Congressional District race

Republicans running to replace 2nd Congressional District Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, have launched a rigorous debate schedule that will include 10 debates in 10 counties in 12 days.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart