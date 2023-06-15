Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

BOISE, Idaho — A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

Daybell’s lawyers claimed the court misdirected the jury in conspiracy charges and in an amended indictment and that a juror interview showed jury instructions were confusing.

A jury convicted Vallow on multiple charges last month, including the murder of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.