LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

Jun 15, 2023, 12:08 PM

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation.(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

Daybell’s lawyers claimed the court misdirected the jury in conspiracy charges and in an amended indictment and that a juror interview showed jury instructions were confusing.

Her legal team also said the court misdirected the jury in an amended indictment. Additionally, they argued that jury instructions were confusing and that all evidence was not submitted.

jury convicted Vallow on multiple charges last month, including the murder of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

