SEARCH & RESCUES

Washington County search and rescue crews respond to three callouts in one day

Jun 17, 2023, 7:14 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue crews helping a man off a cliff side. (Washington County ...

Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue crews helping a man off a cliff side. (Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue)

(Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Three people needed rescuing after falling or becoming stuck Saturday, according to search and rescue officials.

The first call happened near Red Cliffs Campground as a man was stuck on a cliff while climbing, according to the Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue Facebook page.

“One of our team members rappelled to the location of the male and assisted with getting him in a harness,” stated the Facebook post.

The man was escorted down the mountain and was safe without injury.

The second call happened at Gunlock Falls at approximately 11:15 a.m. with a 40-year-old man who fell off a cliff on top of the falls into the water, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Paul.

Paul told KSL TV that bystanders witnessed the fall and pulled him out of the water before first responders arrived with a medical helicopter. He said an off-duty paramedic was one of the bystanders.

Paul said the man possibly hit the side wall while falling, breaking his legs and jaw. The man is in the hospital in stable condition.

He said the third rescue also happened at Gunlock Falls as an 18-year-old woman was cliff-jumping into lower pools with a group.

Paul said the woman jumped from a 50-foot cliff, possibly fracturing her femur. He said it’s unknown exactly how she got hurt but believes it was hitting a rock or touching the bottom of the pool.

Paul said the woman needed to be transported by medical helicopter due to her location. She is in the hospital in stable condition.

The deputy said the area she jumped into is popular, but it’s not a place to be jumping into.

KSL 5 TV Live

