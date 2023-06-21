Salt Lake City says petition to stop speed bump project is too late

SALT LAKE CITY — Speed bumps are about to be installed on 1300 South between 1700 East and Foothill Drive as part of a larger project to make Salt Lake City streets safer.

The half-mile stretch, along with 2100 East from 1300 to 1500 South, will also get speed bumps. The speed limit is 25 mph on these roads but city officials say speeding is very common and dangerous. Last November, a student from Bonneville Elementary School died after she was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South. And, city leaders say that stretch of 1300 South has been on their radar for years.

“For many years, we’ve heard concerns from residents about 1300 South not feeling like a safe street,” said Jon Larsen, transportation director for Salt Lake City.

So last December, they started working on plans to slow traffic. They determined eight speed bumps and a raised crosswalk were the best way to accomplish that. They say they started having public meetings to get input from the neighborhood, and they say support was overwhelming. A few weeks ago, they sent out postcards notifying those living along the route of the plan. That’s when those who oppose the speedbumps launched an online petition. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had just over 600 signatures.

Clayton Morgan lives along 1300 South. He believes the speed bumps will slow traffic and he’s glad.

“I’ve seen people get up to 45-to-60 mph,” Morgan said. “Some cars will come screaming through here and it gets pretty dangerous.”

Not everyone is in support of the solution the city produced. Kevin Mustard, who lives on 1300 South, admitted he screams at cars to “slow down” from his living room. He wants another option. He says neighbors weren’t ever asked for their input. The city denies that, saying they held public meetings and followed protocol. And any attempt to speed up the process was an effort to get the project on the schedule for construction season, which is underway right now in Utah.

So, despite a petition with hundreds of signatures, the city says the plans are in motion, and this speed bump project to slow traffic is going to push through in a hurry.