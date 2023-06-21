KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City says petition to stop speed bump project is too late

Jun 21, 2023, 7:27 AM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Speed bumps are about to be installed on 1300 South between 1700 East and Foothill Drive as part of a larger project to make Salt Lake City streets safer.

The half-mile stretch, along with 2100 East from 1300 to 1500 South, will also get speed bumps. The speed limit is 25 mph on these roads but city officials say speeding is very common and dangerous. Last November, a student from Bonneville Elementary School died after she was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South. And, city leaders say that stretch of 1300 South has been on their radar for years.

“For many years, we’ve heard concerns from residents about 1300 South not feeling like a safe street,” said Jon Larsen, transportation director for Salt Lake City.

So last December, they started working on plans to slow traffic. They determined eight speed bumps and a raised crosswalk were the best way to accomplish that. They say they started having public meetings to get input from the neighborhood, and they say support was overwhelming. A few weeks ago, they sent out postcards notifying those living along the route of the plan. That’s when those who oppose the speedbumps launched an online petition. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had just over 600 signatures.

Clayton Morgan lives along 1300 South. He believes the speed bumps will slow traffic and he’s glad.

“I’ve seen people get up to 45-to-60 mph,” Morgan said. “Some cars will come screaming through here and it gets pretty dangerous.”

Not everyone is in support of the solution the city produced. Kevin Mustard, who lives on 1300 South, admitted he screams at cars to “slow down” from his living room. He wants another option. He says neighbors weren’t ever asked for their input. The city denies that, saying they held public meetings and followed protocol. And any attempt to speed up the process was an effort to get the project on the schedule for construction season, which is underway right now in Utah.

So, despite a petition with hundreds of signatures, the city says the plans are in motion, and this speed bump project to slow traffic is going to push through in a hurry.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

University of Utah President Taylor Randall speaks Wednesday in Vineyard as the Huntsman Cancer Ins...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Huntsman Cancer Institute to expand in Utah County

Huntsman Cancer Institute announced plans Wednesday to build its second comprehensive cancer center in Vineyard.

11 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Rose Park mural honoring hometown heroes to be unveiled

A new mural, honoring women who built up the community of Rose Park, will be unveiled Thursday at the Rose Park Community Gardens.

11 hours ago

A rockslide closed state Route 14 in Iron County on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Sam Williams)...

Josh Ellis

Rockslide closes SR 14 in Iron County

State troopers have closed state Route 14 east of Cedar City due to a rockslide.

11 hours ago

Utah's DNR risk explorer interactive map. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Firefighters urge preparedness and caution as Salt Lake County dries out for the summer

t's been a mild and wet year, but state firefighters are asking Utahns not to let that deceive them as it starts to dry out for the summer.

1 day ago

Library at Tooele High School on Monday, March 20, 2023....

Daniella Rivera, Emiley Morgan Dewey KSL TV, and Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio

Utah book challenges by the numbers: A KSL investigation

KSL investigated the number of book challenges in each of Utah's 41 school districts. This is what we discovered in the data.

1 day ago

Inversion over Salt Lake City...

Katija Stjepovic and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Utah kicks off it’s annual ‘Clear the Air’ challenge

Utah’s 14th annual Clear the Air challenge is just around the corner with the goal of improving our air by traveling smarter, specifically during the month of July.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Salt Lake City says petition to stop speed bump project is too late