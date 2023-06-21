People report feeling 2.5 magnitude earthquake on west side of Salt Lake Valley

MAGNA, Utah — A small earthquake rolled through Magna and surrounding areas Wednesday, that some people reported feeling.

The quake was measured at a 2.5 magnitude and was recorded approximately 2 miles northeast of Magna and 4 miles west of West Valley City and just more than 9.6 miles west and south of Salt Lake City.

I felt it I live by mountain view in between 5400 and 6200 south — April Apes Montoya (@apes29fly) June 21, 2023

Quakes smaller than 2.5 magnitude are usually not felt but are recorded by a seismograph. There are millions of such quakes in a given year. Earthquakes below 5.4 magnitude typically only cause minor damage.

KSLTV’s earthquake tracker showed a handful of quakes Wednesday that were probably not felt, including one with a magnitude 2 in Piute County.