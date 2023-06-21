Collin Sexton, Jazz Bear Compete In Trickshot Competition

The latest on Utah wildfires
Jun 21, 2023, 2:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton and the Jazz Bear competed in a trickshot competition in Sexton’s YouTube Docuseries.

The Jazz Bear appeared confident, arriving on a small motorcycle.

Sexton quickly proved that the Jazz Bear’s confidence was no match for his trickshot ability.

Sexton first made a classic ‘Horse’ shot from behind the backboard. Next, Sexton shot from a walkway above the basket and made it on his second try,

Sexton has been very active this offseason. While recovering from his hamstring injury he dealt with late last season, Sexton has been working in the gym, filming a docuseries, and living it up in Salt Lake City.

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Wants To Do ‘More’ Next Year

The preseason projections were for the Jazz to win about 25 games and be in the sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama. Instead, they are moving forward with a better-than-expected start under Will Hardy and a plan to rebuild at a quick pace.

Collin Sexton told Unrivaled that he knows what he and this Jazz team want to do have a successful season in 2023-24.

“I would say more. More wins, extra passes and doing it all together,” Sexton said. “We want more, we want to get further in the playoffs. It is just one of things that we just want more for ourselves and our team. The future is very, very bright for us.”

The future has the potential to be very bright for Sexton and the Jazz next year. Last season the Jazz were basically a brand new group after the trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and a new head coach on the sideline.

Give this Jazz team an offseason to gel even more. They have three first-round picks to work with, including the ninth overall pick. Those additions should help the Jazz get to the playoffs next year.

While last season was an unexpected surprise, it mostly ended in an expected fashion. This next year has fans and the team excited to take the next step and do more.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

