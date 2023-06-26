The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Active search for teen last seen at Hyrum Dam beach

Jun 25, 2023, 7:18 PM

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen at the Hyrum Dam beach area.

According to Lt. Bartschi with Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Conner Bowden was last seen at the Hyrum Dam day beach area at 2:30 p.m.

Conner has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5’4″ and 110 pounds

The Sheriff’s Office, DPS dive team, and State Parks are actively searching.

If you know Connors whereabouts or have seen him since 2:30 pm today please call our non emergency line at 1-435-753-7555.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

West Valley City police car...

Eliza Pace

Man stabbed in West Valley City parking lot

A man was stabbed in a parking lot fight, police say.

21 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

One teen missing, one rescued from Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area

One teen is missing, and another was rescued from Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area Sunday afternoon.

21 hours ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Eliza Pace

Two killed, several injured in crash: Highway 6 closed

One person was killed and several others injured in a crash on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Sunday afternoon.

21 hours ago

A Great Basin Rattlesnake...

Mike Stapley for KSL.com 

Hogle Zoo employs variety of safety protocols to keep venomous reptiles, spiders

Employees at Utah's Hogle Zoo participate in rigorous training and are required to follow exact protocols to keep venomous creatures from contact with the public.

21 hours ago

Mosasaur drawing...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

‘Significant’ 94M-year-old marine reptile fossil found in Utah

A set of fossils found in southern Utah over a decade ago is now believed to be the oldest mosasaur fossil ever uncovered in North America, and it's helping paleontologists better understand the evolution of the marine reptile that once existed in the age of the dinosaurs.

21 hours ago

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah's lakes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Active search for teen last seen at Hyrum Dam beach