Active search for teen last seen at Hyrum Dam beach

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen at the Hyrum Dam beach area.

According to Lt. Bartschi with Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Conner Bowden was last seen at the Hyrum Dam day beach area at 2:30 p.m.

Conner has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5’4″ and 110 pounds

The Sheriff’s Office, DPS dive team, and State Parks are actively searching.

If you know Connors whereabouts or have seen him since 2:30 pm today please call our non emergency line at 1-435-753-7555.