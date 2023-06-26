The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One teen missing, one rescued from Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area

Jun 25, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HOOPER, Utah — One teen is missing, and another was rescued from Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Colby Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office, three 17-year-olds went swimming, a girl and two boys, at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area.

They were swimming near a retention dam and one of the boys went underwater near the dam, which currently has a strong undercurrent. The other boy jumped in to help him, but became stuck at the dam and couldn’t get out. The girl was able to crawl out of the water and call 911 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Two deputies arrived and stripped down of all their gear, then climbed onto the dam where the second boy was barely hanging on with only his head above water, to try not to go through the dam. The deputies were able to pull him out to safety and rescue him just in time.

“There was no rafts they had no flotation devices on, they were just out in the water, which is about seven to eight feet deep,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, the area they were swimming in is right next to retention dam, which when deputies arrived, there was a pretty severe undercurrent where the first teen had gone underwater.”

The other boy remains missing.

Search and Rescue arrived, and there are now about 25 volunteers searching; including divers and a drone team. The water is only about 6 to 7 feet deep, but Ryan said the water is extremely murky.

“What makes it real challenging is we don’t really know where he went under,” Ryan said. “And the water so murky, that the divers can only see about four to five inches in front of their masks. We’re starting a grid search. We believe we have five divers in the water right now and the drone team up above watching to see if they can see anything.”

While a sign on the gate to the Ogden Bay WMA says it is closed with a “no trespassing” sign due to flooding. Lt. Ryan said it’s unclear if the area is actually still closed or if that sign was still up from the spring.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

West Valley City police car...

Eliza Pace

Man stabbed in West Valley City parking lot

A man was stabbed in a parking lot fight, police say.

21 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Active search for teen last seen at Hyrum Dam beach

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen at the Hyrum Dam beach area. 

21 hours ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Eliza Pace

Two killed, several injured in crash: Highway 6 closed

One person was killed and several others injured in a crash on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Sunday afternoon.

21 hours ago

A Great Basin Rattlesnake...

Mike Stapley for KSL.com 

Hogle Zoo employs variety of safety protocols to keep venomous reptiles, spiders

Employees at Utah's Hogle Zoo participate in rigorous training and are required to follow exact protocols to keep venomous creatures from contact with the public.

21 hours ago

Mosasaur drawing...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

‘Significant’ 94M-year-old marine reptile fossil found in Utah

A set of fossils found in southern Utah over a decade ago is now believed to be the oldest mosasaur fossil ever uncovered in North America, and it's helping paleontologists better understand the evolution of the marine reptile that once existed in the age of the dinosaurs.

21 hours ago

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah's lakes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

One teen missing, one rescued from Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area