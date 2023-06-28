The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

St. George man had suspected child porn, hidden cameras, child sex doll, police say

Jun 28, 2023, 11:26 AM

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A southern Utah man has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography, setting up hidden cameras in his bathroom and having a child sex doll.

James Edgar Conner, 41, of St. George, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of voyeurism, and possession of a child sex doll.

The investigation began in May when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified that suspected child pornography was being uploaded to a cloud storage device. That number was traced to an account in southern Utah and the case was forwarded to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to a police booking affidavit.

Between May and April, nine pictures and eight videos were uploaded, the affidavit states. As of Wednesday, police say “there have been over 30 videos/images of child sex abuse material which has been found” in total.

When Utah investigators viewed the suspected child porn materials, they also “found three videos which appeared to be from a camera which was a hidden camera in the bathroom. There were three different females who were recorded using the bathroom and did not appear to recognize the camera,” according to the affidavit.

Agents detained Conner on Tuesday and questioned him. He admitted to searching the internet for pornography to download, the affidavit alleges.

“James also said he had a hidden camera which he had placed in his bathroom to record female friends who would come over to his house,” according to the affidavit. Those victims were adults, according to police.

Investigators also served a search warrant on James’ residence and found what they believe is a sex doll designed to look like a child that included different outfits, the affidavit states.

“James said he understood how someone could look at the doll and see how it could represent a young teen around the age of 13 and not an adult,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaking at the rollout of the new domestic violence portal. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah leaders begin rollout of new domestic violence prevention tool

State and local leaders took the next step in responding to and preventing domestic violence and assault in Utah.

14 hours ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah author charged with murdering husband is being sued by husband’s estate

The estate of a Kamas man has filed a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit against his wife, Kouri Richins, who is charged with murdering him by giving him a fatal dose of fentanyl.

14 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Bountiful police warn of people throwing, shooting items at cars

Enough is enough — that is the message from Bountiful police after multiple incidents of people throwing water balloons and other objects at humans and cars.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Police investigating after shot fired into Daybreak home

Police are investigating after a family in Daybreak discovered bullet holes in their front door and a front closet door.

2 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

Authorities in Hawaii have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose in a room at an oceanfront hotel that left two people dead.

2 days ago

File photo (Pixabay)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Two caretakers charged after death of patient by suicide

The Utah Attorney General has criminally charged two employees at Hidden Hollow Care Center in Orem in the suicide death of a resident.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

St. George man had suspected child porn, hidden cameras, child sex doll, police say