60 evacuated after apartment unit catches fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Sixty people have been evacuated from an apartment complex in Tooele due to a fire in the building.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the fire is no longer burning at The Kirk Apartments — located at 57 W. Vine Street — but fire crews are still on scene investigating.

Authorities said the blaze broke out in a unit on the third floor earlier this morning. Damages were contained to the one unit, but residents have been told to find different living accommodations, at least for Wednesday night.

The cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is released.