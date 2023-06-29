Salt Lake City test drives pilot program to make streets safer

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City is taking advantage of the dry weather lately to make the streets safer.

Traffic managers have come up with a new strategy on the roads to force drivers to slow down.

It’s called the Emery Street Livability Improvement Pilot.

“So there’s been a speeding issue on local residential streets,” said Salt Lake Kyle Irwin.

They’re called chicane’s intended to get people to swerve or wind in a way. Forcing drivers to ease off the gas while driving.

“On highways have, you know, big shoulders, wide lanes, and it feels comfortable driving 80 miles an hour. That’s not how a neighborhood street should feel. It should feel uncomfortable to drive fast,” Irwin said.

Earlier this month KSL reported on a project called the Neighborhood Byways program. The city has identified several intersections with safety concerns.

That program will make them a more pleasant and convenient route by creating safer crossings.

Last summer, the Salt Lake City Council voted to drop all local road speed limits from 25 miles an hour to 20, impacting a third of the city’s roads. Even that isn’t enough to slow drivers to a safe speed.

Irwin said, “Whether you are walking, biking, pushing a stroller, walking a dog, or using a wheelchair, we want it to be safe for anyone to use the street. And so, we believe that it’s worth the slight inconvenience of a couple extra seconds of travel time in order to make the streets safe.”

This is a pilot program. While it is running Salt Lake City really wants to hear feedback from neighbors or nearby residents on how it’s all going. What do you think about it? Is it working?

You can submit your feedback here.