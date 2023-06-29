Woman, 61, found dead in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah — A 61-year-old woman from Indiana has been found dead in Canyonlands National Park.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the woman was found unresponsive Wednesday in the Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district.

When emergency personnel responded to the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of her death remains under investigation.

The woman’s next of kin has been notified, but her name has not been released publicly at this time.