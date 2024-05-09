On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLCFD is preparing now for potential wildfires in the future

May 8, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY With recent snow in Salt Lake City, wildfires are not something many residents have to worry about right now.

However, Salt Lake City firefighters have been.

“Realistically, we are always thinking about wildfire,” said Capt. Tom Simons, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “How to prepare for it. How to mitigate the risk. What we can do better to keep people safe.”

For the past year, Simons and his emergency management team have been mapping neighborhoods along Salt Lake City’s benches, the wildland urban interface areas, for when the next big wildfire comes toward the city.

For the past year, Capt. Tom Simons, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, and his emergency management team have been mapping neighborhoods along Salt Lake City’s benches, the wildland urban interface areas, for when the next big wildfire comes toward the city. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

“We recognize that in a fast-moving wildfire, we needed to have maybe a more efficient process to make sure we can notify the public. Get them evacuated in case of a wildfire,” Simons said. “So, we have built pre-identified evacuation zones along the wildland urban interface here in Salt Lake City.”

The fire department recently put those zones and neighborhoods into an interactive map on the department’s website.

Finding the zone you live in

Anyone living in these zones can put in their address and find the name of the zone they are in.

Should the day come of a fast-moving wildfire heading to those areas, the information will be constantly updated.

“You will get a message on your phone that says what the incident is, where it’s affecting, what you need to do, so whether that’s evacuate, shelter in place, or whatever the case may be, you will get one of those messages on your phone and then you will know what your next action should be,” said Hannah Youell, public information officer with the SLCFD.

Hannah Youell, public information officer with the SLCFD, said, “You will get a message on your phone that says what the incident is, where it’s affecting, what you need to do, so whether that’s evacuate, shelter in place, or whatever the case may be, you will get one of those messages on your phone and then you will know what your next action should be.” (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

Residents should make sure their cell phones are set up to receive emergency alerts, but they will not have to “opt in” for these evacuation notices.

The department will also put out messaging on their social media pages and websites, along with television and radio alerts.

Reverse 911 calls are also an option.

“This has been a lot of work to put it all together and it was a collaborative effort with a lot of agencies we brought in to help,” Simons said.

(Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

He is also asking for people to get on the website to get a feel for it, and to know what zone they live in if an evacuation order comes in the future.

“These wildfires move so quickly. Seconds matter. If a wildfire is coming, we need to get people out of its path long before it gets there,” Simons said. “This gives us a better tool to help our citizens get out of the way faster. To get them notified faster so we can keep them safe and then we can do our jobs to protect their property once their lives are safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged ent...

Garna Mejia

Tooele man among thousands stranded in Brazil due to ruinous floods

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged entire cities.

1 hour ago

After a fire destroyed their home, and their neighbor's home, Pete and Lindsey Rakozy are grateful ...

Shelby Lofton

Eagle Mountain family displaced after fire destroyed two homes

A family of five is displaced after an Eagle Mountain fire destroyed their home, and their neighbors.

1 hour ago

Abravanel Hall is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Smith Entertainment Group, ...

Carole Mikita

‘A generational blunder’; Key player in Abravanel Hall’s genesis speaks out against demolition ideas

In response to recent ideas of possibly demolishing and rebuilding Salt Lake's Abravanel Hall, the home to the Utah Symphony, a key player in the building's creation speaks out against the notion.

3 hours ago

A sign inside The Break, sports grill, encouraging customers to come inside....

Lindsay Aerts

Restaurants in Delta Center revitalization zone hopeful about more customers

With plans to renovate the area around the Delta Center, nearby businesses say they're hopeful the plans will bring in more customers.

3 hours ago

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies fr...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

3 hours ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Doctor shows emotional jurors photos of children’s autopsies in Chad Daybell murder trial

Dr. Garth Warren spoke in detail about the autopsies of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan during his testimony Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

SLCFD is preparing now for potential wildfires in the future