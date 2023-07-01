The latest on Utah wildfires
LOCAL NEWS

Expect a law enforcement speed blitz through Fourth of July holiday

Jun 30, 2023, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Law enforcement officers are on Utah roads this weekend in an effort to motivate drivers to stop driving so fast and furious — and impaired.

Since early Friday morning dozens of troopers have been patrolling speed along Intestate 15, between Main Street in Lehi, up to 11400 South in Salt Lake County. They call it a holiday weekend traffic blitz, reminding drivers that everybody should have the same goal: to arrive at destinations safely.

“There is no intent to rack revenue or any number of citations or something like that,” UHP trooper Mike Alexander said. “There is no requirement, but we are out to show that we are present, we are here and safe driving behavior is our goal.”

Along with impaired driving, Alexander said the number one law broken he sees during Fourth of July weekend is speeding

“We want to avoid any serious injury crashes; We want to reduce the number of crashes and we want to prevent any fatal crashes at all this weekend.”

The blitz will last all weekend and into the holiday on Tuesday.

