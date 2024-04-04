On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Four people injured in wrong-way crash in St. George

Apr 4, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 6:52 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

ST. GEORGE — State troopers temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona border Thursday morning due to a wrong-way crash.

Sgt. Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Four people were injured but none of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

Northbound I-15 reopened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Troopers have not said if the wrong-way driver entered I-15 at an offramp or crossed into oncoming traffic by driving across the median.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police tape is seen in the EOS Fitness parking lot in Murray after a shooting that left two people ...

Josh Ellis

Two injured in shooting in Murray gym parking lot

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in a Murray gym parking lot Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Utah students standing on a road in a gorge...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah high school group visiting Taiwan recounts feeling earthquake

A high school group from Utah visiting Taiwan is recounting the moments they felt the ground move as a 7.4 magnitude earthquake heavily damaged areas on the eastern side of the island.

8 hours ago

a boy smiles looking at the camera...

Debbie Worthen

Parents of special education students outraged over Alpine School District’s proposed changes

Parents of 150 special needs students in Alpine School District say their kids are being "discriminated against," after the district proposed changes that would require them to leave the district.

8 hours ago

Police car wrapped in paper and crime tape...

Alex Cabrero

New police car design unveiled to surprise 5th-grade art contest winner

Police crime scene tape is usually a sure sign of something bad that happened. It’s even more concerning when the tape surrounds a car covered in a tarp outside an elementary school.

12 hours ago

The new Border Campground on the Utah side of Bear Lake that's being built....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Bear Lake State Park is opening new areas to keep up with growth

State park managers for both sides of Bear Lake are preparing for the crowds that continue to grow every year with a new beach and renovated campsites.

12 hours ago

A new study highlighted six "million-dollar cities" in Utah with an average listed home price of ov...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah has more ‘million-dollar cities’ as home prices climb

A new Zillow study put Utah in the top 15 states with the most "million-dollar cities." But other places in Utah aren't incredibly less expensive, economists say.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Four people injured in wrong-way crash in St. George