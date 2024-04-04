Four people injured in wrong-way crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE — State troopers temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 near the Utah-Arizona border Thursday morning due to a wrong-way crash.

Sgt. Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Four people were injured but none of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

Northbound I-15 reopened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Troopers have not said if the wrong-way driver entered I-15 at an offramp or crossed into oncoming traffic by driving across the median.

I-15 NB at the AZ/UT border has reopened. At least 1-left lane is available for drivers heading into St. George. https://t.co/iZug2BCHIC — Heather Kelly (@KSLHeatherKelly) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story. It may be updated.