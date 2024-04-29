Clearfield police detain 3 people following reports of shots fired Sunday, searching for another person

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield police say three people were detained Sunday afternoon after reports of shots being fired in the area of the Clearfield Plaza Apartments.

The incident happened in the area of 530 S. State Street around 1:30 p.m. Police from Clearfield and other neighboring agencies responded to the scene and located a vehicle with several bullet holes. Additionally, police talked to witnesses who saw individuals leaving the area.

A short time later, the three individuals were detained.

Police said a fourth person fled the scene in a black 2017 GMC Sierra truck with Utah license plates 6X8CG. Police said the individual is believed to be Richard Tehero, 44, who was last seen wearing a black and white striped hoodie.

Police think the individual may have been shot in the foot and authorities would like to make sure he is OK and to speak with him. Tehero is known to carry firearms, according to police.

If you see the truck or Tehero, you are asked to call 911.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said arrests could be made once witnesses and those detained are interviewed. Additional information may be released on Monday, according to police.