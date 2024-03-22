On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Dash cam shows close call with unsecured trailer on I-15; UHP says driver left behind mess

Mar 22, 2024, 11:57 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — An extremely close call with an unsecured trailer was captured on a driver’s dash camera that made for some heart-stopping moments on Interstate 15 this week.

Even more troubling is what state troopers believe the driver did after narrowly causing the catastrophe.

The person who captured that dash cam said she nearly ended up in a head-on crash with that truck and trailer with her kids in the car.

Usually faced with intense collisions on the track, Junction City Roller Derby girl Kyllie “Kyro” Smith-Fry — whose team name is a play on the word “pyro” — was on her way to derby practice Wednesday to get ready for a big bout on April 6 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden.

As she drove southbound on I-15 near the 31st Street exit in Ogden, Smith-Fry nearly ended up in a different kind of bout.

She said she could see a car to her right start to slow down. In front of that car, a truck with a flatbed trailer hauling what appeared to be lumber and construction supplies started to fishtail.

Then the truck lost all control, which she captured on her dash camera.

“He spun completely out. It was very quick,” Smith-Fry said. “He was in the far right lane, and within not even a split second, he was across all four lanes.

A truck hauling construction materials fishtails out of control on I-15 Wednesday. (Kyllie Smith-Fry)

Smith-Fry said she quickly pushed her hazard lights on and slammed on her brakes, coming face-to-face with the pickup truck.

“We were like head-on, almost about to hit head-on,” she explained. “But I was able to stop just in time.”

Smith-Fry’s dash cam in the back of her car showed a pickup truck behind her slam on its brakes too late, and the driver swerved last second to barely miss hitting the derby mom and her kids.

Because her vehicle wasn’t damaged, Smith-Fry ended up continuing down the road and assumed someone called for help.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed troopers came out to that area but had no idea that all of that had unfolded.

They said someone had called to report debris on the road that was creating a hazard for drivers.

“I didn’t realize that a vehicle had completely spun around or anything like that. There was no information as to that happening,” said UHP Trooper Konlin Squires. “We just heard there’s gravel on the roadway, and just went and cleaned it up.”

An unsecured load spills onto I-15 as drivers work to avoid the spun-out truck. (Kyllie Smith-Fry)

He explained the driver of the truck and trailer didn’t appear to stick around, and instead left his mess across the freeway that two Utah Department of Transportation plows scraped up.

UHP had to stop traffic for UDOT to safely clear everything away.

Trooper Squires said they could have cited the driver. It was clear, Squires explained, that the trailer weight distribution was off and not properly loaded and secured.

“That, along with his speed, is what causes him to fishtail kind of like that,” he said. “His load’s not secure, as you can see, with the pallets flying off in the video.”

UHP would like to find and speak to that driver to find out what was going on.

But above all, they’re hoping the incident and video will help others take trailer safety, seriously.

That includes properly securing a load, Squires explained, not speeding if pulling a trailer, and reporting any incidents to dispatch as well as staying at the scene if something happens.

Looking back at what her dash camera captured, Smith-Fry is glad her instincts kicked in.

“It’s kind of unbelievable,” she said. “I mean… somebody could have died.”

The derby mom stopped fast on her toes, avoiding a crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Emma Benson

National Nutrition Month: How to talk about body image with your kids

March is National Nutrition Month, a campaign designed to promote informed eating choices and positive body image.

34 minutes ago

FILE — A seat belt for the right front passenger seat is shown in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 21, ...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah weekend seat belt blitz starts Friday

Law enforcement agencies across Utah will be step up enforcement of Utah's seat belt laws from March 22 to March 25.

2 hours ago

Kevin Bacon tells Payson High students that he's going to attend their prom next month. (Derek Pete...

Josh Ellis

Kevin Bacon announces return to Payson High for 40th anniversary of ‘Footloose’

Payson High students will be a lot closer than six degrees to actor Kevin Bacon, who announced Friday he is returning to the school where "Footloose" was filmed 40 years ago.

3 hours ago

Ginette Bott stands with USU and BYU football players for a photo celebrating the donation of pork ...

Sky Mundell

Utah Food Bank receives 35,000 pounds of pork

Utah Pork Producers Association teamed up with Daily's Premium Meats and BYU and Utah State to donate 35,000 pounds of pork to Utah Food Bank.

5 hours ago

The mug shots of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt obtained by KSL on Feb. 21 2024. It's expected th...

Daniella Rivera, Shelby Lofton and Josh Ellis

Evidence released in ‘8 Passengers’ mom Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt child abuse cases

Prosecutors in Washington County have released their case files containing a significant amount of evidence gathered during the investigation and prosecution of convicted child abusers Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt.

8 hours ago

A person scanning a recently generated QR code....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How to protect yourself from fake QR codes scammers use to steal money and info

Here's what you need to know about QR codes and protecting yourself from scammers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Dash cam shows close call with unsecured trailer on I-15; UHP says driver left behind mess