Family grieves the loss of a man killed in Sunday’s wrong-way crash

Mar 18, 2024, 7:26 PM | Updated: 8:25 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Weber County family is mourning the loss of a 28-year-old man killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

According to family members, Wiacan Samuel Robert Reddye and his dad, Gene Reddye, were heading home from a father and son trip in Wendover around 6:30 a.m. when a wrong-way driver crossed into their lane.

“His dad tried to swerve out of the way and they still got hit,” said Tyler Lundell, Wiacan Reddye’s brother-in-law and best friend.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened near milepost 3 on the northbound lanes of Legacy Highway in Davis County. The wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in a Toyota Camry.

Wiacan Reddye and Gene Reddye were in a red Chevy Cruze with the victim asleep in the passenger’s seat.

Gene Reddye and the wrong-way driver survived but Wiacan Reddye died instantly, according to family members.

Wiacan Reddye died in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Legacy Parkway in Davis County. (Cheyenne Lundell)

“It’s hard… seeing your own son pass away in front of your eyes… and we’re trying to comfort him as best as we can,” said Dakota Reddye, Wiacan’s brother.

Troopers suspect the wrong-way driver was driving drunk. UHP Spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Roden said the suspect’s name will be released when the case is submitted to the county attorney’s office to be screened for formal charges.

“This is such a tragedy and it’s an avoidable one,” said Tyler Lundell.

As members of the recovery community, Wiacan Reddye’s family is torn in their feelings toward the driver. They want to empathize with him, but they also have to grapple with their brother’s loss.

“We are in recovery so… I want to tell him it was the disease that made him that way from the drugs or alcohol,” said Cheyenne Lundell, Wiacan’s sister.

“But half of me is telling him, I really hope that whatever’s coming, comes back at you,” Cheyenne Lundell said. “Because… I have to go forever in my life losing my brother. Just trying to understand why [you thought] you were able to get in that vehicle knowing that you were intoxicated?”

The victim’s family is speaking out with the hope that whoever needs to hear their message will take the steps to prevent another senseless accident.

“Call somebody for a ride, do something else, don’t get behind the wheel,” Tyler Lundell said.

“Not only are you gambling your life, you’re gambling someone else’s as well,” Cheyenne Lundell said.

Wiacan Reddye leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

Family friends are organizing a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. His family would like to bury his body on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. To find out how you can contribute, click here.

