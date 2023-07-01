Pilot makes emergency landing with old military jet at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — A pilot made an emergency landing with an old military-style jet at the Provo Airport, Friday evening.

A former military pilot had a blown-out tire before approaching the runway, but was skilled enough to land the plane and not damage the runway, according to Provo Fire Battalion Chief Torgersen.

“It went off as smooth as an emergency with an airplane could go,” Torgersen told KSL-TV.

@KSL5TV Provo airport

After leaving from Provo, an F-5 makes emergency landing after a wheel won’t descend. Pilot was brilliant! pic.twitter.com/3LYtYHnUYs — Ute4ever (@JHbnkr) July 1, 2023

The pilot, of the privately-owned jet, called in by radio to the tower and informed them he was going to attempt a landing with a concern of a flat tire.

The pilot had no injuries and the only minor damage to the airplane was the wheel’s rim.

“He actually kept that tire off the ground and then right as he was going to slow down enough where he could touch it down, he went off into the field or grass so he didn’t damage the runway,” Torgersen said.

The aircraft was later towed to a hangar to make repairs.