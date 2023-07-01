The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Pilot makes emergency landing with old military jet at Provo Airport

Jun 30, 2023, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

jet on runway at Provo airport...

style jet at the Provo Airport, Friday evening. (@JHBnkr)

(@JHBnkr)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A pilot made an emergency landing with an old military-style jet at the Provo Airport, Friday evening.

A former military pilot had a blown-out tire before approaching the runway, but was skilled enough to land the plane and not damage the runway, according to Provo Fire Battalion Chief Torgersen.

“It went off as smooth as an emergency with an airplane could go,” Torgersen told KSL-TV.

The pilot, of the privately-owned jet, called in by radio to the tower and informed them he was going to attempt a landing with a concern of a flat tire.

The pilot had no injuries and the only minor damage to the airplane was the wheel’s rim.

“He actually kept that tire off the ground and then right as he was going to slow down enough where he could touch it down, he went off into the field or grass so he didn’t damage the runway,” Torgersen said.

The aircraft was later towed to a hangar to make repairs.

 

jet on runway at Provo airport

style jet at the Provo Airport, Friday evening. (@JHBnkr)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

Roy man accused of shooting brother-in-law charged with murder

A Roy man has been arrested after police say he waited in a West Haven backyard until his brother-in-law came outside, then shot and killed him late Wednesday.

22 hours ago

trooper talking to driver of a car he pulled over...

Katija Stjepovic and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Expect a law enforcement speed blitz through Fourth of July holiday

Law enforcement officers are on Utah roads this weekend in an effort to motivate drivers to stop driving so fast and furious.

22 hours ago

Grasshoppers have infested parts of Tooele, devastating some crops, this one on June 30, 2023. (She...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Hoards of grasshoppers descend on and decimate Utah crops

Right out of your nightmares, and fresh off swarms on weather radar, hundreds of thousands of grasshoppers have taken over in parts of Tooele County.

22 hours ago

fireworks for sale...

Shara Park

Fireworks and fire concerns in Draper’s unrestricted areas

Firefighters are on high alert this weekend as fireworks become legal to light off on Sunday in unrestricted areas.

22 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

UDOT: Minimal delays expected on Utah’s roads over Fourth of July weekend

The five-day Independence Day weekend should be mostly smooth sailing on Utah’s roadways, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

22 hours ago

Smiling Doug Wright...

BY KEVIN LARUE, KSL NewsRadio Program Director

KSL NewsRadio’s Doug Wright hosts final program

After nearly 45 years at KSL NewsRadio, Doug Wright has announced he will be retiring from his role as co-host of the KSL Movie Show. His final show will be Fri., June 30. Wright joined KSL on June 1, 1978.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Pilot makes emergency landing with old military jet at Provo Airport