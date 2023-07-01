The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Utah company helps to house adults with disabilities

Jul 1, 2023, 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ROY, Utah — Home is where the heart is. And in one home in Roy, there are three hearts connected in a very unique way.

Both Macyee and Brookin are in their early twenties. They live with Carrie Carlow, who they refer to as grandma, and sometimes even mom.

“I feel like a grandma to them, because they do have their parents, and their parents are wonderful,” Carrie said.

Carrie, Brooklin, and Maycee were all connected through Buddies4Life.

“Both of these girls we’re living in what’s almost like an institution,” explained Andrew Brinton, CEO of Buddies4Life.

Buddies4Life helps adults with disabilities connect with host families like Carrie.

“So that they can live in a home, get out in the community, feel like a family member,” Andrew said.

Brooklin, Maycee, and Carrie (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

Housing opportunities are hard to find for adults with disabilities. In Utah, there are hundreds of people on the waiting list – it can take years to find somewhere to live.

But Andrew is driven to help these individuals find more than just a roof over their heads – he wants them to have a place where they can thrive and grow.

“These houses that we match these clients with – it’s just amazing how they really help them, and the goals that they’ve been able to achieve is really, really special,” he said.

Maycee and Brooklin have been living with Carrie for over three years and, through this experience, have really blossomed.

“When I first got here, I was a little mean and kind of rude, but, with Carrie’s patience and help, I have been growing, and I actually owe a lot to Carrie because of that,” Maycee said.

It has also enabled Brooklin to become more independent, and even get a job.

“I actually like it a lot. Because I can get out on my own. I take the bus by myself,” Brooklin explained.

Brooklin, Maycee, and Carrie playing a board game. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

Carrie has loved opening her home to individuals like Maycee and Brooklin. Seeing them grow, and sharing laughs and memories, has filled her life with special meaning.

“It fulfills you because you are doing things for other people,” Carrie said.

While there are responsibilities and criteria for becoming a host parent like Carrie, Buddies4Life has a program to help those interested.

“We help families qualify to be able to offer the host home service. We help them with training and get the house certified because they need the right kind of fire extinguishers and CO2 and fire alarms and all of that,” he explained.

To further alleviate this housing crisis, recent funding from the 2023 Utah legislative session has also made money available – including to help host families.

“$3.6 million was approved for funding to help individuals like Brooklin and Maycee have a home to stay in. That funding will allow for 258 individuals to get off the waiting list,” Andrew said.

Macyee and Carrie in the kitchen together. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

Brooklin and Maycee are grateful to have been matched with Carrie.

“I love her. She is the sweetest thing that you will ever meet,” Brooklin said with a huge smile.

And Carrie can’t imagine her home any other way. She says that anyone interested and able should consider hosting opportunities,

“It’s been fun. They’ve helped me. I’ve helped them. And that’s what life is all about, helping each other,” Carrie said.

If you would like to learn more about ways to help, you can visit the Buddies4Life website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Shoppers enter a Walgreens store in Los Angeles on June 24, 2019. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/FILE via ...

Ramishah Maruf

Walgreens is closing 450 locations

Walgreens expects to close 150 locations in the United States and 300 locations in the United Kingdom, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe said in the company’s earnings call this week.

2 days ago

Chelsea and Henry Breur...

Ken Fall

Moms in rural Utah get breastfeeding support for their babies

For mom Chelsea Breur, breastfeeding is a must. She had great success with her first two children.

3 days ago

Salt Lake City Abatement District researchers looking at Utah mosquitos. (Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Experts say there’s a ‘slim chance’ malaria cases spread to Utah

Utah health officials are saying it's very unlikely for a malaria case to appear in the state from the recent cases found in the southern part of the county.

4 days ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Tom Murphy, Associated Press

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes.

4 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah Navajo group holds conference to help men discuss mental health

Indigenous men face unique mental health challenges. This week, they’re invited to open up about their struggles at a conference in Moab.

4 days ago

File photo (Pixabay)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Two caretakers charged after death of patient by suicide

The Utah Attorney General has criminally charged two employees at Hidden Hollow Care Center in Orem in the suicide death of a resident.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah company helps to house adults with disabilities