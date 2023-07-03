Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail due to heat exhaustion, park officials say

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A woman was found dead after attempting an eight-mile hike in Grand Canyon National Park Sunday evening.

The National Park Service said at approximately 6:30 p.m., they received a report of a 57-year-old woman who became distressed while hiking in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

On Monday at approximately 1 a.m., a park ranger found the woman on the trail and pronounced her dead. Park officials believe she died of heat exhaustion.

Officials said the high temperature in Tuweep was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with nearby areas reporting 114 degrees.

“Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” stated the park service press release.

Park officials issued an excessive heat warning for the inner portions of the Grand Canyon until Wednesday.