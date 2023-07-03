The latest on Utah wildfires
SEARCH & RESCUES

Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail due to heat exhaustion, park officials say

Jul 3, 2023, 3:14 PM

The Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Rese...

The Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation on January 10, 2019 near Peach Springs, Arizona. The Grand Canyon National Park is preparing to celebrate its centennial in February. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A woman was found dead after attempting an eight-mile hike in Grand Canyon National Park Sunday evening.

The National Park Service said at approximately 6:30 p.m., they received a report of a 57-year-old woman who became distressed while hiking in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

On Monday at approximately 1 a.m., a park ranger found the woman on the trail and pronounced her dead. Park officials believe she died of heat exhaustion.

Officials said the high temperature in Tuweep was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with nearby areas reporting 114 degrees.

“Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” stated the park service press release.

Park officials issued an excessive heat warning for the inner portions of the Grand Canyon until Wednesday.

