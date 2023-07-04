Storm knocks out power for thousands across the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 16,000 customers were without power Monday evening after powerful winds whipped across the Wasatch Front — from Ogden to the Salt Lake Valley, and over into Wasatch and Utah counties.

According to an email from Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen, as of 6:40 p.m., a total of 15,902 customers were out of service.

We’re aware of a power outage affecting Ogden, Salt Lake City, American Fork and surrounding areas. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore service as soon as possible. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. pic.twitter.com/0FzYXCoEuj — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 4, 2023

A number of crews were called out to check equipment and make any necessary repairs to restore power to the affected areas.

“Remember to treat any down power line as dangerous, even if it does not appear energized,” read part of the email from Eskelsen.

The winds temporarily affected operations at the Salt Lake City International Airport. At 6:15 p.m., a tweet was sent out saying all departing flights were on hold due to the weather.

Flights departing SLC International are currently on hold due to weather. They are expected to resume at approximately 6:30 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline regarding possible delays. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) July 4, 2023

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City also said that winds were measuring at 70 mph, adding that residents should shelter indoors.

A map showing all impacted areas can be found here.