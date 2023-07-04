UTAH FIREWATCH
Storm knocks out power for thousands across the Wasatch Front

Jul 3, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

Winds in Spanish Fork uprooted a tree. (Courtesy: Georgina Crotts)...

Winds in Spanish Fork uprooted a tree. (Courtesy: Georgina Crotts)

(Courtesy: Georgina Crotts)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 16,000 customers were without power Monday evening after powerful winds whipped across the Wasatch Front — from Ogden to the Salt Lake Valley, and over into Wasatch and Utah counties.

According to an email from Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen, as of 6:40 p.m., a total of 15,902 customers were out of service.

A number of crews were called out to check equipment and make any necessary repairs to restore power to the affected areas.

“Remember to treat any down power line as dangerous, even if it does not appear energized,” read part of the email from Eskelsen.

Damage from storm in Riverdale, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Alan Murphy) Damage from storm in Riverdale, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Alan Murphy) Damage from storm in Riverdale, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Alan Murphy) Damage from storm in Riverdale, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Alan Murphy) Damage from storm in Riverdale, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Alan Murphy) Strong winds uproot tree in Spanish Fork, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Georgina Crotts) Wind snaps tree in Spanish Fork, Utah, on July 3, 2023. (Georgina Crotts)

The winds temporarily affected operations at the Salt Lake City International Airport. At 6:15 p.m., a tweet was sent out saying all departing flights were on hold due to the weather.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City also said that winds were measuring at 70 mph, adding that residents should shelter indoors.

A map showing all impacted areas can be found here.

