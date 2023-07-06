UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family urges others to have designated spotter at pool parties after father drowns

Jul 5, 2023, 11:00 PM

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY


BY

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The family of Kyley Hansen is hoping his tragic death will prompt others to reevaluate their pool safety protocol at family parties.

On July 4, the family gathered for a celebration where Hansen jumped into the pool to exercise, something he did regularly.

“He goes in, he’s got his goggles, and he is ready to do his regimen,” Lauren Packett, Hansen‘s sister-in-law, said. “My sister even saw, and somebody asked her about it, and she said he was just doing his thing.”

The family said the 33-year-old was scuba certified and enjoyed practicing breathing exercises underwater, a method called wim hof. But after a couple of minutes, a nephew noticed Hansen was at the bottom of the pool.

Kyley scuba diving. (Courtesy: Hansen Family)

“He said, ‘Grandpa, he’s down there’,” Packett recalled. “Nobody had tracked how long he was down there, but it was 10 minutes.”

Family members, including a former paramedic, pulled him out of the water and tried CPR, but unfortunately, nothing worked.

“We were in shock,” Packett said. “We could not get his heart to start.”

The family is now encouraging others to make sure to have one or two people designated to always watch out for swimmers during pool parties.

Kyley Hansen with his family. (Courtesy: Hansen Family)

“You don’t just watch out for kids, you watch out for everybody,” Packett said. “You watch out for adults because it can happen to anybody, and obviously, it did.”

They are also encouraging swimmers to let others know what they will be doing in the water and how long they plan to work on those exercises.

Hansen leaves behind his wife, who is expecting, and their three children.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe* account to help his wife during this difficult time. There is also an account set up at America First Credit Union under ‘Kyley Hansen Memorial’.

Kyley Hansen with his family. (Courtesy: Hansen Family) Kyley Hansen with his family. (Courtesy: Hansen Family) Kyley Hansen with his family. (Courtesy: Hansen Family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

