UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

61-year-old Elko man dies in crash on I-80

Jul 7, 2023, 9:50 PM | Updated: 10:07 pm

Police lights...

Fatal car crash in Elko, NV

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ELKO, Nevada — An Elko man died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Elko, Nevada last week.

Mark Lupercio, 61, of Elko, NV was unrestrained in the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was transported from the scene where he later died. The passenger in the truck was uninjured.

Highway Patrol Troopers with Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash on I-80 near mile marker 301, around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

A silver, Ford Ranger pick-up truck was driving east on I-80 in the left lane, the report stated.

The driver made “an abrupt lane change” from the left lane to the off-ramp. The truck ran over a dirt area in between roadways and over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to turn and roll over, according to Nevada State Police Sergeant Bradley Osuch.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, Osuch stated.

If you saw the wreck or have information about the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference Case #2306-02124.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Logan Canyon...

Mike Anderson

Logan Canyon to get cell service

Plans are now underway to get a cell tower in Logan Canyon. In all, about $21 million have been secured to make it happen.

22 hours ago

Intermountain Indian School "I" on Brigham City foothills...

Erin Cox

Students from across the country re-paint ‘I’ decades after Intermountain Indian School Closes

Many of these former students come back every year to help paint the “I” overlooking Brigham City.

22 hours ago

Floating bus stop...

Katija Stjepovic

Floating bus stops could keep buses running on time

Every day Utahns from all over rely on public transit to get to and from places like work and home. Lately, getting the buses to and from their destinations on time has been challenging.

22 hours ago

Diana Parkin...

Ashley Moser

Parents say 12-year-old’s back pain turns into life-threatening infection

When Tom Parkin’s daughter started complaining of back pain after a trip to the pool, he didn’t think much of it. 

22 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Body found in SLC canal

A body was found and is being recovered from a canal in Salt Lake City.

22 hours ago

Beaver wildfire...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Updated: Wildfire contained, I-15 fully open near Beaver

Northbound I-15 has reopened a few miles north of Beaver after crews contained a small wildfire that was affecting the roadway, Utah Department of Transportation officials say.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

61-year-old Elko man dies in crash on I-80