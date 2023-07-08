61-year-old Elko man dies in crash on I-80

ELKO, Nevada — An Elko man died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Elko, Nevada last week.

Mark Lupercio, 61, of Elko, NV was unrestrained in the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was transported from the scene where he later died. The passenger in the truck was uninjured.

Highway Patrol Troopers with Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash on I-80 near mile marker 301, around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

A silver, Ford Ranger pick-up truck was driving east on I-80 in the left lane, the report stated.

The driver made “an abrupt lane change” from the left lane to the off-ramp. The truck ran over a dirt area in between roadways and over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to turn and roll over, according to Nevada State Police Sergeant Bradley Osuch.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, Osuch stated.

If you saw the wreck or have information about the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference Case #2306-02124.