SEARCH & RESCUES

Hikers rescued in 2 separate Washington County incidents

Jul 9, 2023, 11:46 AM

rescue helicopter...

A DPS helicopter was used to get two hikers off of Pine Valley Mountain Saturday in Washington County. (Courtesy/Jeff Germain Pine Valley SAR)

(Courtesy/Jeff Germain Pine Valley SAR)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called in for two separate rescues Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

The first call came in at 4:18 for two stranded hikers on Pine Valley Mountain just south of Lloyds Canyon.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin with the Washington Sheriff’s Department said the hikers had been in the area for 14 hours. They ran out of water and food.

One of the men appeared to be severely dehydrated.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter arrived and hoisted the first patient out and transported him to an ambulance. It returned to the mountain for the second hiker Cashin said.

One of the hikers was transported by a helicopter ambulance to the St. George Medical Center.

Cashin said the other hiker refused treatment.

In the second incident, two hikers called for help after they appeared to be lost in Squirrel Canyon at the top of Canaan Mountain.

Cashin said those hikers were not lost, they had just wandered off the trail.

The DPS helicopter was unavailable because it was being used in the first rescue incident.

Cashin said a deputy was in contact with the hikers and talked them down from the mountain.

Search & Rescues

