UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

Jul 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary ...

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church. Sunday night, police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Manns. He is charged with Criminal Mischief designated as a Hate Crime. (WKBW)

(WKBW)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

Video of the attack was released last month. It shows a suspect knocking over the statue at St. Rose of Lima Church on Parker Avenue.

Sunday night, police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Manns. He is charged with Criminal Mischief designated as a Hate Crime.

Authorities say it was learned during the course of their investigation that St. Rose of Lima was specifically targeted which elevated this crime to a hate crime.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Carter Williams

Utah wildlife officers investigate killing of deer that had ‘potential to become a trophy buck’

Utah wildlife conservation officers are asking for help as they investigate the illegal killing of a buck deer in southern Utah last month.

16 hours ago

Chadwick Shane Mobley booking photo. (Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck

Man with Utah ties in Michigan murder investigation, escapes police custody in Montana

A man wanted in connection with a 2011 Michigan homicide who lived in Utah escaped police custody in Montana on Sunday, authorities say.

16 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

2 days ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

2 days ago

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor s...

Associated Press

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others.

3 days ago

emergency lights generic...

Cali Jackson KSL TV, and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Officers attempted negations for approximately 3 hours when the man presented a firearm in a threatening manner. Shots were fired by two of the officers at the man who later died from his injuries.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo