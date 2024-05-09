Man in custody after allegedly setting car on fire, prompting SWAT response

PLEASANT GROVE — A man was placed into police custody after allegedly setting a car on fire and barricading himself inside a home early Thursday morning.

According to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, first responders were called to a car fire near 500 S. Turley Ave.



Police said officers determined it was a possible arson and found a suspect with the help of witness video. When officers tried to contact the male suspect, he barricaded himself in his home and refused to come out.

“The suspect is known to have mental health problems and was reported to have been acting erratically over the past few days,” the police department stated on Facebook.

According to police, Utah County SWAT was called to assist and convince the man to leave his house peacefully.

“Gas was used in the home, and the suspect later complied and was taken safely into custody,” the department stated.

Police said the man was booked into the Utah County Jail on arson charges. Police did not provide the name of the suspect.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed during this incident, and that it had a peaceful resolution. A big thanks to the Utah County SWAT team for their quick and professional response,” the department stated.

