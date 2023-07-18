Paraglider sent to hospital after crashing into mountain

DRAPER, Utah — First responders transported a paraglider to the hospital after he lost control and crashed into a mountain Monday evening.

Draper police Sgt. Todd told KSL TV that at approximately 8 p.m., the man lost control while guiding and collided with a nearby mountain near 15300 Steep Mountain Drive.

Todd said Utah Highway Patrol had to rescue the paraglider off the mountain so he could be transported to the hospital.

Police did not have the man’s medical condition or what caused him to lose control.