In-N-Out prohibits employee use of face masks in Utah, 4 other states

Jul 19, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

The In-n-Out logo is displayed on the front of an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The popular burger chain In-N-Out has told employees in five states — including Utah — that they will no longer be allowed to wear medical masks at work and could lose their jobs if they refuse to comply unless they have a note from their doctor.

The news first started making headlines after internal company emails were leaked to social media and a company customer service representative confirmed the policy to KSL.com Wednesday. In-N-Out’s media contact didn’t respond to requests for comments.

Aside from Utah, the policy also applies to employees at Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas locations.

The policy will go into effect on Aug. 14 and only employees who have specific medical conditions or health concerns that require the use of a mask will be exempt from the policy, barring a doctor’s note.

“We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals,” the company memo said. “We believe this policy will also help to promote clear and effective communication both with our customers and among our associates.”

Failure to comply with the new policy could lead to disciplinary actions, including being fired, the memo said.

While In-N-Out also has locations in California and Oregon, both states have laws preventing employers from banning masks.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time that In-N-Out has been at the center of a controversy stemming from safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, several In-N-Out locations in California faced fines or were temporarily closed because the burger chain refused to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules, according to the Associated Press.

The memo added that if employees are granted permission to wear a mask at work, they must wear a company-provided N-95 mask.

It also states the policy doesn’t apply to employees required to wear masks or protective gear as part of their job duties, specifically naming “patty room associates, lab technicians, painters, etc.).”

