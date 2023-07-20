UTAH FIREWATCH

Utah Jazz logo marks Utah Air National Guard aircraft

Jul 20, 2023, 10:16 AM

Utah Air National Guardsmen attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the ...

Utah Air National Guardsmen attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz/Deseret News)

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — People around the world will see the Utah Jazz logo on the side of a KC-135 aircraft following a collaboration between the Utah Air National Guard and the state’s NBA team.

Utah Jazz dancers unveiled the nose art on the front left side of the plane at a ceremony at Roland R. Wright Air Guard Base on Wednesday.

“We’re proud to mount our logo on this plane. It’s more than a logo — it’s representative of who we want to be, and being proud members of this community,” said Utah Jazz President Jim Olson.

He spoke about the strength of the long-term relationship between the Utah Jazz and Utah Air National Guard, but said the logo on the plane represents much more than a collaboration.

“It represents Utah and it represents all the good things of Utah,” Olson said. “We have incredible women and men who sacrifice and serve in all the different branches of the armed forces. It’s just another example of different groups, different agencies, different organizations coming together to show their support, our support, of what a great place Utah is.”

Utah Jazz dancers Layla Pope and Jill Cardenas unveil Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)

Col. Brandon Taylor, 151st Air Refueling Wing commander, explained that nose art originated during World War II and has traditionally been a way for pilots to express their origins and interests, along with their connection to their community.

There are two full-time crew chiefs on each plane at the Utah Air National Guard and they get to select the nose art for their plane. The Utah Jazz logo is unique to this KC-135 aircraft.

Taylor said the support from Utah Jazz and other community organizations has been instrumental to their success, including the legislative support and funding that helps retain military members.

“We would not be able to do what we do without the support of our community partners and the Utah community as a whole,” Taylor said. “Freedom isn’t free. We love our life, but we don’t know what it costs, and having those partners helps us to provide that right and helps us to attract those people into the military.”

He added that the nose art will serve not just as a symbol to the community, but to the world.

“We’ll be able to show that Utah Jazz symbol all over the world, because this airplane will travel all over the world,” Taylor said.

Utah Air National Guardsmen attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News) Utah Jazz dancers Layla Pope and Jill Cardenas unveil Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News) Utah Air National Guardsmen and Freedom Academy delegates attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News) Utah Air National Guardsman member and Utah Jazz dancers attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News) Utah Air National Guardsmen and Freedom Academy delegates attend the unveiling ceremony of Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News) Utah Jazz dancers Layla Pope and Jill Cardenas unveil Utah Jazz nose art on a KC-135 at the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)



