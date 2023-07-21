UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Witnesses document mass migration of toads in Tooele County

Jul 20, 2023, 11:11 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah —Hundreds of thousands of small toads were part of a mass migration across a country road in Stockton Wednesday, leaving witnesses and biologists stunned at the scale.

Mary Hulet said she was driving home from the airport after 7:00 p.m. and was at the bottom of an area known as the “S curves” on Silver Ave when she saw cars stopped ahead and it looked as if the road itself was moving.

“At first I thought, ‘I’m just tired’—like there’s no way,” Hulet said. “As I looked and I kind of focused on it, I realized these were frogs or toads that were crossing the road.”

There were tons, everywhere, across a stretch of road more than a mile long.

“We’re talking like thousands of toads crossing the road,” Hulet said. “I’m like, ‘is this like toad-mageddon? What in the world is going on here?’”

When Utah Division of Wildlife Resources central region aquatics manager Chris Crockett saw the video Hulet and others shot with their phones, he made lofty comparisons Thursday.

“The word, ‘biblical,’ came to mind,” Crockett chuckled during an interview with KSL 5.

He said the creatures were likely juvenile Great Basin spadefoot toads hatched around what in many years is a dry Rush Lake.

“These juvenile toads—often what we call metamorphs—decided it was a good time to leave their area and out-migrate into some of these surrounding hills,” Crockett said.

Crockett said the toads’ ample numbers—he estimated in the hundreds of thousands—were probably due to the banner water year.

“It’s just a great example of how dependent most of the species in Utah are on good water years,” Crockett said.

Witnesses said the migration didn’t go well for many of the toads, which were run over by cars.

“There were a lot of dragon flies there,” Jackson Mather said. “I thought those were dragon fly guts we were driving on.”

Some witnesses including Hulet tried to direct traffic to help spare whatever toads they could.

“We were like, ‘this is not okay—this is like mass casualties on our little road here,’” Hulet said. “That was a really hard thing to see.”

Regardless, Hulet and others said they wouldn’t soon forget a migration unlike anything they had ever witnessed before.

“I have never seen anything that looked like tens of thousands of frogs,” Hulet said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Another Utah family is dealing with the loss of their father and husband after a motorcycle crash....

Ashley Moser

Utah father killed in motorcycle crash, son with disabilities injured in the accident

Another Utah family is dealing with the loss of their father and husband after a motorcycle crash.

1 day ago

New homes under construction in Utah...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Unlawful gag clauses found in multiple Utah home builder contracts

When Tony Capone deliberated moving back to Utah, building a home instead of buying an existing one was an attractive option. In his house contract, there was one red flag too big to ignore.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

West Jordan young man with autism missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young man with autism. 

1 day ago

High winds blamed for falling tree that killed woman. (Weber County Sheriff's Office)...

Mike Anderson

High winds blamed for falling tree that killed woman, base jumper crash

Intense winds were blamed for two major accidents Wednesday night. One of them took the life of a Clearfield woman another where deputies say a base jumper is lucky to be alive.

1 day ago

...

Shelby Lofton & Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Hailstorm damages homes in Tooele County

Major cleanup was going on in Tooele Thursday following Wednesday night's big hailstorm. 

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

BYU students build robotic bee to communicate through ‘waggle dance’

Students at Brigham Young University have been hard at work cracking the code of the honeybees’ dance, which is used to communicate.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Witnesses document mass migration of toads in Tooele County