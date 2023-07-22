Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A man is in critical condition after falling about 100 feet while climbing above Lake Blanche Saturday morning.

Unified police Det. Bennett told KSL TV that the woman with the man called about the accident at approximately 9 a.m.

She told first responders the man was climbing Mt. Dromedary in Big Cottonwood Canyon when a rock shifted, causing him to fall about 100 feet.



Bennett said first responders coordinated with the Utah Department of Public Safety and the woman to locate the injured man.

He said the man was flown to an Intermountain Medical Center in very serious condition and is recovering in the hospital.