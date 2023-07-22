UTAH FIREWATCH
SEARCH & RESCUES

Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Jul 22, 2023, 3:49 PM

A hiker passes an information sign at the start of the Lake Blanche Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon ...

A hiker passes an information sign at the start of the Lake Blanche Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, May 24, 2021. Salt Lake City is relaunching the “Keep It Pure” initiative to raise awareness about keeping watersheds clean. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A man is in critical condition after falling about 100 feet while climbing above Lake Blanche Saturday morning.

Unified police Det. Bennett told KSL TV that the woman with the man called about the accident at approximately 9 a.m.

She told first responders the man was climbing Mt. Dromedary in Big Cottonwood Canyon when a rock shifted, causing him to fall about 100 feet.


Bennett said first responders coordinated with the Utah Department of Public Safety and the woman to locate the injured man.

He said the man was flown to an Intermountain Medical Center in very serious condition and is recovering in the hospital.

